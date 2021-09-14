ItsEasy Encourages Travelers to Get Real-ID Compliant Passport Card

By May 2023 , every traveler flying domestically will need to have a newly-enhanced Real ID. Rather than waiting at the DMV to prematurely renew for an "enhanced" driver's license, travelers can easily add the passport card to their passport renewal application for just $30 by simply checking a box on the renewal form. The card is valid for 10 years, making it a great option for everyone renewing their passports right now. Even those that have already started the renewal process by mailing in their application should be able to add the passport card by calling the Department of State Customer Service hotline (877-487-2778), as they have been able to do in the past, to have their order updated with the inclusion of the passport card. This costs $30 and ensures the passport card and passport book expire at the same time.

"Having worked with passport renewals for more than 40 years, I can confidently say that getting the Real-ID compliant passport card is the best investment travelers can make," said David Alwadish, CEO and founder of ItsEasy. "Not only does it provide a secure, affordable form of ID, but it takes the hassle out of unnecessarily renewing a driver's license ahead of the Real ID deadline. The passport card also gives you more privacy from strangers than a driver's license by not including your home address on the card. It's evident that even though the passport card has been around for 13 years, the public hasn't received anywhere near enough education on the value or availability of such an important card."

When purchasing a passport card, ItsEasy Passport & Visa also wants to alert people that some online merchants are charging an extra $35 service fee, for doing nothing, in addition to the $30 for the card. Unsuspecting travelers should beware and avoid these merchants, particularly since they can easily purchase the card themselves for an additional $30 as part of their regular passport renewal process.

For passport renewals, the five-star rated ItsEasy Renewal and Photo App provides photos, trackable shipping, complementary full review of all documents and passport renewal reminders for just $34.95. The all-inclusive app is the safest, most convenient and most affordable way to renew your passport and prepare for upcoming travel all from the comfort of your home. Download the free app on iOS or Android to get started with a passport renewal today.

