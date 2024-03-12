itselectric Announces the First UL Certified Detachable Cable EV Charger

A significant milestone for itselectric, this certification supports the company's plans for broad deployment in major cities across the US in 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- itselectric, a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced that its first generation charger, the "Brooklyn-718", is the first-ever EV charger with a detachable cable to be certified under UL Standards. This leap in EV charging technology for the North American market can now meet the immediate needs for curbside charging in cities across the United States.

Detachable cable EV chargers are the norm in the EU and UK, where drivers stow the charging cable in their vehicle when the charger is not in use. This design not only allows the charger unit to be compact and durable but also ensures charger uptime. Many US EV drivers are frustrated by limited access to public charging, and this experience is often exacerbated when charging cables are faulty or vandalized. With the detachable cable model, a damaged cable does not result in a downed charger.

Moreover, the detachable cord configuration allows itselectric to avoid installing stranded assets, as the automotive industry transitions from the widely used J1772 standard to the J3400 (also called the Tesla, or NACS connector). Unlike chargers with fixed cables, itselectric's chargers are evergreen, since drivers are given a cable with a connector that works for their vehicle.

itselectric shares this achievement with its engineering and manufacturing partner, Gyre9, a product development company based in Southbury, Connecticut. In addition to providing their mechanical and engineering expertise, Gyre9 facilitated the certification process, working closely with TÜV Rhineland's New England and California laboratories. With seven pre-production chargers installed in Brooklyn and Detroit, itselectric has launched a full production run with Gyre9 for delivery and deployment in 2024.

"itselectric's mission is to ensure equitable charging access for all drivers, especially in dense urban areas with limited access to public EV charging," said Nathan King, Co-Founder and CEO at itselectric. "The Brooklyn-718 is the first EV charger with a detachable cable to meet the rigorous safety tests required by UL Standards, providing cities across the U.S. an immediately deployable solution to meet their on-street charging needs."

"itselectric has received a significant certification, validating them as a leader in making EV charging accessible," said Gyre9 President, Ed Gilchrest "We're proud to have partnered with them and look forward to continued collaboration on their next breakthrough product."

"TÜV Rheinland extends its heartfelt congratulations to itselectric and their esteemed engineering partner, Gyre9, for achieving the TUV Rheinland NRTL certification mark," said Todd Molica, a representative for TÜV Rhineland This milestone underscores our collective dedication to pioneering innovation and steadfast commitment to safety within the EV charging sector. The inauguration of our state-of-the-art laboratory in Boxborough, Massachusetts underscores our enduring support for future-focused initiatives."

