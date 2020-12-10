ItsHot Diamond Jewelry and Watches Announces Iced Out Jewelry 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ItsHot Diamond Jewelry and Watches, a leading online retailer of luxury jewelry and diamond watches, today announced its gift guide of iced out jewelry for the holiday season. As the premier provider of custom jewelry to the hip hop community, ItsHot has outfitted artists such as Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian and top athletes like Serena Williams and Manny Pacquiao.

ItsHot cuts out the middleman and passes the savings directly to its customers by designing and manufacturing its own products. The company guarantees the lowest prices year-round and will offer special promotions including six months of 0% APR financing and discounts as high as 80% off this holiday shopping season.

The jewelry retailer specializes in a wide array of exquisite designs of men's and women's diamond watches and diamond jewelry including rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants and more. ItsHot is a one-stop shop for everyone in the family providing options at every price point including the following top gift selections:

About ItsHot.com

