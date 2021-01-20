Itsik Hazan, Ex VP Marketing - SentinelOne & Trend Micro - Joins Acreto as Chief Marketing Officer

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itsik Hazan, former VP of Marketing at SentinelOne and Sr. Director at Trend Micro, has joined award-winning cybersecurity startup Acreto as the company's Chief Marketing Officer.

Hazan is an innovative and performance-driven marketing executive with an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep passion for technology and business. He has decades of experience developing and effectuating go-to-market strategies that integrate both marketing and sales to drive rapid revenue growth. Beyond strategy, Hazan also brings strong creative and data analysis expertise to Acreto.

Itsik is experienced in leading cross-functional global teams and as Chief Marketing Officer, is responsible for developing and implementing Acreto's marketing strategy as well as the company's overall go-to-market efforts.

"There is no doubt that enterprise security has evolved immeasurably in the last 20 years," explained Hazan. "However, a wide range of challenges has led to endless different products that are overly complicated and cannot secure organizations efficiently and uncompromisingly -- unless they have the resources and budget to do so."

"Acreto's vision is to change this approach altogether; today's challenges need to be addressed with one simple solution, from one vendor. I am honored to be part of a team that has extensive operational security experience and a deep understanding of cybersecurity, with market-leading solutions already under their belt," said Itsik Hazan.

Acreto delivers simple and affordable enterprise-grade security to mid-market organizations without products or the need for experts. It is a single, simple platform that protects today's complex hybrid infrastructure from the cloud. Acreto SASE+ Plus introduces patent-pending innovations, such as Micro and Nano-Segmentation from the cloud as well as Ecosystem Security, offering capabilities well beyond traditional SASE providers.

"Itsik's deep insight and experience with operationalized security along with his hands-on leadership makes him perfect as Acreto's Chief Marketing Officer," said Babak Pasdar, Acreto CEO. "We are excited that Itsik has made his move to Acreto and are looking forward to the incredible value he brings to our team."

About Acreto:

Acreto is the first cloud-delivered, end-to-end connectivity and security platform that can connect and protect any technology, on any network, anywhere. Acreto SASE+ Plus delivers Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) functionalities for access technologies such as devices, networks, IoT / OT and third-parties; while Acreto Secure Application and Data Interconnect (SADI) connects and protects application delivery infrastructure such as clouds, SaaS, data centers and co-locations. Acreto SASE+ Plus is SASE plus SADI -- one platform, with one interface, from one provider for all of your technologies around the world.

https://acreto.io

Media Contact: Patricia Cucolo

[email protected]

