ITSM Academy's almost 20-year history of delivering ITIL® education is coming to an end, allowing ITSM Academy to focus on other areas of its portfolio

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By a letter dated June 13, 2023, ITSM Academy has informed PeopleCert, the owners of ITIL, ITSM Academy will be terminating their ITIL accreditation agreement effective December 31, 2023. As of that date, ITSM Academy will no longer hold accreditation to deliver ITIL 4 framework training, correlating mandatory examinations, or have ITIL classes available for learners needing to meet the requirements to maintain PeopleCert Continuing Professional Development validation.

ITSM Academy will continue delivering DevOps courses as a PeopleCert Authorized Training Organization (ATO).

ITSM Academy's 20-year history of ITIL® education ends 12.31.23, so the Academy can focus on other portfolio classes. Tweet this

Since its inception in 2004, ITSM Academy has led from the front. We were early adopters of ITIL training in the United States, then again with DevOps, and most recently with Employee Experience/XLA education.

"From the start, we have defined our role in the industry by providing the most current, meaningful education available. The recent turbulence in the service and experience management markets has triggered a strategic evaluation of our future," stated Lisa Schwartz, ITSM Academy founder and CXO.

Over the years, ITSM Academy has remained at the core of new industry developments, translating those trends into effective courseware allowing organizations to grow, improve, and better deliver IT services. These same classes are also thoughtfully designed to deliver an exceptional learner experience.

"Making this decision was incredibly hard. Walking away from one of our flagship lines is sad, a little scary, but also exhilarating. PeopleCert has a direction of travel for their ITIL products that no longer feels compatible with our core mission and goal. We wish them continued success with their plans for the ITIL 4 framework," continued Schwartz.

"We are proud that hundreds-of-thousands of enthusiastic professionals have trusted ITSM Academy to deliver the positive training experience they deserve. We appreciate your loyalty. You can count on us to never waver in our commitment to enable learners to return to work with tangible, practical ideas for incremental improvements. My team and I are delighted to continue to educate and inspire you and yours," finished Schwartz.

About ITSM Academy

ITSM Academy, Inc., is a female-owned small business, founded in 2004. Our portfolio includes a wide variety of Service Management education including ITSM, DevOps, Agile, Process Design, Lean/Value Stream, and Employee Experience (XLA).

… educate and inspire is not just our corporate slogan, it speaks to our core mission and goal.

