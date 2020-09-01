ITSS Canada Inc. Selects eStruxture as Strategic Data Center Provider to Help Companies Accelerate their Digital Transformation

The partnership provides customers with leading-edge data center services and cybersecurity tools for a seamless digital transformation journey

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - eStruxture , the largest Canadian-owned provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, and ITSS Canada Inc ., a company specialized in designing, sourcing, and managing complex technologies to accompany businesses in their digital transformation, have announced today their new partnership which will help customers better evaluate their technology infrastructure and digital transformation needs in the context of their business goals.

"As many companies continue to work remotely, providing a secure and flexible cloud offering is important to help employees work productively and efficiently at home. This 'new normal' brings new challenges and securing data and preventing breaches is business critical. Partners like ITSS Canada Inc. help companies effectively manage their cybersecurity strategy and better understand their technology challenges and infrastructure needs, which is a must in this unprecedented time. Our pan-Canadian network of data centers boosts geo-redundancy and offers direct access to a robust ecosystem of network, applications and cloud service providers, which is of critical value for companies like ITSS," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers.

Over the past months, many IT departments have allowed additional access to their corporate network, causing new exposures to organizations' critical data as new methods of cyberthreats and ransomware attacks strike businesses. In order to help companies navigate this situation, eStruxture and ITSS Canada Inc. are working together to bring current and prospective clients a free initial scan and assessment of their digital footprint. The new FireTower SaaS-based tool set from ITSS Canada Inc. identifies vulnerabilities and breaches and provides an overall report on the health of a company's digital presence. Pre and post any major infrastructure change is a great time to take a look at your security posture - FireTower makes this easy.

"Partnerships are what powers ITSS Canada - major cloud, data center and managed service providers ensure we match the unique environment of each client and optimize their data estate. Our new partnership with eStruxture, the premier data center provider in Canada, will allow us to complement our service offering and provide leading-edge colocation and connectivity solutions to an engaged pool of customers with unique technology requirements. We are glad to add eStruxture to our partner community, which supports businesses across Canada and beyond," explains Marc Gagnon, Managing Partner, ITSS Canada.

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider. Our solutions are designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com . Follow us on Twitter @estruxture and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/estruxture/.

About ITSS Canada

ITSS Canada, your trusted business and technology strategy experts. We specialize in designing, sourcing, and managing complex technologies. From leading technology infrastructure projects to simplifying your global sourcing needs - our goal is to accelerate the value you can realize from your digital transformation.

With a global ecosystem of partners and an extensive network of transformation experts and consultants across the country, ITSS is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in the Greater Toronto Area.

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/itsscanada/ .

