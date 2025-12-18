itSynergy Expands RIA Technology and Cybersecurity Offering Through Acquisition of Comply's Itegria Business

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- itSynergy , a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity services to Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), today announced the acquisition of the Itegria line of business from Comply , the leading provider of firm and employee compliance software and services for financial firms. The transition expands itSynergy's capacity to support financial services firms with dedicated IT and cybersecurity expertise.

Michael Cocanower, CEO of itSynergy

With this acquisition, itSynergy will take on full responsibility of IT and cybersecurity services historically delivered through Itegria, allowing Comply to continue focusing on its rapidly growing regulatory technology platform. Many firms will continue to work with both organizations, now in a more coordinated, purpose-built model.

"This acquisition represents an important step in our mission to support the end-to-end operational and cybersecurity needs of RIA firms," said Michael Cocanower, CEO of itSynergy. "RIAs operate in an increasingly complex environment. By assuming the burden of their IT and cybersecurity infrastructure, we allow firms to focus on clients while continuing to partner with Comply to support their broader compliance needs. We take this responsibility seriously and are committed to thoughtful onboarding, clear communication, and a seamless transition."

Approximately 70 clients will transition to itSynergy, which is expanding its team immediately to support onboarding and strengthen service capacity.

"This transition builds on years of collaboration with itSynergy," said Michael Stanton, CEO of Comply. "Our clients rely on us for regulatory expertise and a modern compliance platform, and this shift ensures they also have dedicated specialists managing their IT and cybersecurity needs. It's a focused, strategic evolution that reflects the needs and priorities of Itegria clients."

About itSynergy

Founded in 1997, itSynergy provides managed IT and RIA cybersecurity services designed to help advisory firms operate securely, efficiently, and in alignment with regulatory expectations. The Phoenix-based company delivers comprehensive IT support, including risk assessments, cybersecurity alignment, incident response planning, disaster recovery, and day-to-day technology management. With a proactive approach and deep expertise serving highly regulated environments, itSynergy partners with RIA firms to strengthen their technology foundations and stay ahead of emerging risks. For more information, visit www.itSynergy.com .

About Comply

Comply is the leading provider of compliance software, consulting, and education resources for financial services organizations worldwide. Serving more than 5,000 firms, Comply empowers Chief Compliance Officers and their teams to manage regulatory obligations, streamline workflows, supervise employees, and mitigate risk with confidence. Built on deep regulatory expertise, Comply's unified platform combines integrated technology, expert consulting, and AI-driven capabilities to help firms operate with clarity in a complex and evolving regulatory environment. For more information, visit www.Comply.com .

