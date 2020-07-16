Ittoryu GOZU to Launch "GOZU-Chan" Outdoor Dining and Employ State-of-the-Art UV Irradiation Sanitizing System Upon Reopening of Indoor Dining

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon reopening indoor dining in San Francisco, ittoryu GOZU is slated to become the first restaurant to employ hospital grade UV irradiation via UV Guardian , a company focused on the education and innovation of ultraviolet light for the future of health & social responsibility. GOZU is a restaurant that explores the nuance and versatility of the wagyu breed through the craft of robatayaki, a Japanese style of open-fire cooking through a multi-course kappo-style tasting menu. GOZU's Executive Chef/Owner Marc Zimmerman and Co-founder Ben Jorgensen of MZ Dining Group brandish long-nurtured relationships with farms in Japan, Australia and America by introducing an eye-opening perspective on wagyu beef and immersing guests in a "nose-to-tail" experience.

Wagyu Beef Sticks at Ittoryu GOZU (photo credit: Joseph Weaver) A-Five Meats Provision Pack (photo credit: Joseph Weaver)

"We are a small, 45-seat restaurant. We've had to pivot in more ways than one, which includes conceptualizing outdoor dining and switching our business model for A-Five Meats," says Zimmerman. A-Five is a meat distribution system that was co-founded alongside Jorgensen prior to GOZU's opening in November 2019, which previously only sold to world class chefs and now delivers premium beef directly to the doorstep. "With UV Guardian, I'm looking forward to GOZU continuing to employ our staff as it did via the A-Five Pop-Up Butcher Shop while we return to the reopening of restaurant business as this industry has been the hardest hit during COVID-19."

Zimmerman and Jorgensen are working with UV Guardian CEO Brandon Dallmann to become trailblazers in rolling out a device for indoor seating at GOZU. This is the first time in history that this device, which emits UV light can rip through the genetic makeup of any viruses like COVID-19, while smart sensors eliminate any exposure to humans, has been approved to be employed in a restaurant setting.

UV-C is rapidly emerging as the preferred method for combating unseen pathogens. UV Guardian has leveraged proven technologies to offer UV-C dual-method systems that eliminate both airborne and contact surface pathogens. This is accomplished through cleaning ambient air continually during hours of human exposure, while scheduling direct decontamination of surfaces during brief periods of time when humans are not present. This unique approach provides the maximum benefits of UV-C, without hindering occupation of controlled spaces.

"High-tech UV irradiation devices were previously only used in hospitals," says Dallmann. "Now if a restaurant patron feels unsure about the return to indoor activities, the UV-C decontamination system with UV Guardian will make you feel safe about sanitization in a dining setting, such as with GOZU."

GOZU + GOZU-Chan Food Programs: GOZU-Chan Highball Garden and Robataya

GOZU will begin Wednesday - Saturday outdoor dining on Wednesday, July 22 as GOZU-Chan, a Japanese Highball Garden and Robataya concept, though indoor dining is contingent upon approval by San Francisco County. GOZU-Chan will be a "Baby/Cute/Small/Casual" version of Ittoryu GOZU as the outdoor space received special permits granted by the building owners, KBS. From 3:00pm to 8:00pm, GOZU-Chan will feature a "Sticks" or skewers menu, which will be grilled on Konro Boxes and Kishu Binchotan. Featured items include Wagyu-stuffed Morels with Koshihikari Rice and Yuzu Beurre Blanc; Octopus with Fermented Beef Garum and Chiles; Spot Prawn, Niku Dango (wagyu meat ball); Wagyu Short Rib; Ribeye; Chuck Roll; Sirloin; Tri-tip; Corn with Shichimi Togarashi, and Whipped Straus Dairy Butter; Fingerling Potato with Whipped Wagyu Tallow, Caviar, Chive; GOZU desserts, and more.

As Ittoryu GOZU and GOZU-Chan are located a block from the Embarcadero and San Francisco Bay, blanks will be provided to guests. Tables will be available for parties up to eight, with a maximum of 36 at this time, properly socially distanced. Price range for food $10-50, $12 Japanese highballs, Japanese Beer, whisky and wine, full list available as selected by Master Sommelier candidate Lindsey Young.

GOZU had been open just shy of two months, before they unfortunately suffered a fire due to building construction issues, which damaged the focal point and inspiration of the restaurant, the hearth as designed by James Beard-award winning a l m project (Corey Lee's In Situ). They were slated for a grand reopening in April 2020, however COVID-19 caused the closures of all restaurants in California and across the country.

Now, as dining begins to open again with specific regulations, they are ready to open GOZU-Chan with outdoor dining and indoor dining will follow once approved with the increased safety measures. In addition to using UV Guardian for indoor dining between each seating that starts at 5:00pm and 8:30pm, GOZU is rolling out an extensive twice-daily zoned wipe down protocol as well as 6ft spaced seating areas, QR code menu, contactless ordering and payment via personal phones, employees who are utilizing both gloves and masks, and encouraging customers to do the same when not eating or drinking. The restaurant also features Japanese TOTO toilets, which allow for contactless flushing.

The "GOZU 2.0" indoor dining menu will feature more beef than before, layering in a variety of curing, aging, and fermenting techniques, as well as an increased focus on seasonality. The big change now vs. the opening menus is Chef Zimmerman and his team of cooks creating and collaborating on each menu based the muscle of the whole cow Upon reopening indoor dining, Gozu will showcase a wide variety of cuts from the full set of the animal, in keeping with their original theme of new "nose-to-tail" with wagyu, featuring the ideal technique to express each paired with a seasonal ingredient that complements. On any given night, guests will be served 14-16 dishes across 10-12 courses in succession.

Beverage Program

Lastly, the newly appointed Whisky Specialist Adam Riddle, former cocktail curator for Roka Akor, will guide palates in a curated experience or a la carte. After further individual discussion about guest preferences, Riddle will showcase anything from single pours to housemade whisky highballs on draft to themed whisky flights and more.

New Artist Series

Pairing fine art and culinary creations to inspire the correlation between the two, GOZU will partner with artist Adam Knoche for a new artist series. Chef Zimmerman discovered Knoche, who creates striking ceramics, and while he traditionally does not work with dinnerware, he'll fabricate custom sculptures that will function as plate chargers to last through the mid-course. More details on this creative series to come following the kick-off collaboration.

Tickets are now available on TOCK for the start of a new outdoor dining experience. More information on the new Heritage Breed subscription box, Wagyu Provision Pack, or Classic Provision Pack from A-Five Meats can be found HERE . GOZU still offers a selection of grocery items to go via the A-Five Meats Pop-Up Butcher Shop as well as wine and spirits through the YOKAI Spirits & Wine Shop.

For more information, please visit GOZU at www.gozusf.com or A-Five Meats at www.a5meats.com , follow on Instagram at @gozu.SF , @a5meats , and Facebook at @gozusf . Gozu is located at 201 Spear Street, San Francisco, CA 94101. Hours for GOZU-Chan are Wednesday to Saturday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm; Ittoryu GOZU hours are Tuesday to Saturday with two seatings at 5:00pm and 8:30pm.

ABOUT ITTORYU GOZU AND A-FIVE MEATS:

Chef Marc Zimmerman and partner/co-founder Ben Jorgensen started A-Five Meats with a vision to deliver quality meat and an emphasis on wagyu, to world class chefs and diners with a mission to utilize the entire animal (nose-to-tail). The goal was to build an ecosystem where chefs had access to quality ingredients at more affordable prices and diners could experience some of the most sought after meat in the world, wagyu.

Over the past decade, Chef Zimmerman formed quality relationships with farms in Japan, across various prefectures, and observed different styles of raising and feeding cattle. Many of the farmers asked "why do you only import the prime cuts in the US?". Interestingly enough, most diners only consume about 15% of the animal (the prime cuts) while nearly every other culture on the planet dines on some of the tastier cuts of meat (called offcuts). As such, Chef Zimmerman and Jorgensen launched an upscale restaurant in November 2019, called ittoryu GOZU , where they showcase the nuances of the wagyu breed, through a multi course tasting menu, and introduce diners to new cuts (offcuts and primal cuts), small farms, and ways to use all aspects of the animal including rendered fat, tallow. Their meat company, A-Five Meats, provides a curated selection by selling chilled (never frozen) cuts of angus and wagyu from around the world. Prior to establishing MZ Dining Group, Chef Zimmerman was the business development chef and executive chef of Alexander's Steakhouse SF, a role that allowed him to launch locations in San Francisco, Tokyo, and Taipei over the last seven years. GOZU has been featured in Wall Street Journal, Esquire, Robb Report, and San Francisco Chronicle, and more. MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Media Contact:

Ashley Hamik

707.849.0212

[email protected]

SOURCE Ittoryu GOZU; A-Five Meats

