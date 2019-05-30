ITU Launches New Business Analytics STEM Concentration in MBA

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Technological University (ITU) in San Jose, California will offer the Business Analytics Concentration with a STEM option within the Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree program starting September 2019. This concentration represents a growing trend among leading Business Schools in the United States to offer a graduate business degree that is anchored in the latest advances technical and quantitative disciplines.

In 2017 the Business Higher Education Forum, and Burning Glass Careers in Focus described the "democratization of data". The report indicates that data-driven decision-making is a skillset that spans across all career environments. IBM estimates that market demand shifts for data professional jobs in the US will increase to 2.7 million by 20201.

Marketing managers, technical managers, financial managers/analysts, and executives need to demonstrate expertise in STEM knowledge to strategize effective business decisions. ITU's curricular offerings are designed to meet both the needs of market demand as well as accommodate the demanding schedules of working professionals and executives.

"Business Analytics at ITU provides knowledge and skills vitally needed by industries here in Silicon Valley and worldwide and offers a solid path for professional advancement," commented ITU President, Dr. Greg O'Brien.

Professor, Dr. Amal Mougharbel, Chair of ITU's Business Administration Department added, "The MBA in Business Analytics centers around data sciences and quantitative disciplines. Future leaders need the knowledge and skills to make data-based decisions and be successful in a rapidly changing world of advanced technology and innovations."

International Technological University (ITU) is a WSCUC accredited, non-profit university, which empowers people through industry-linked Silicon Valley education. The Business Administration degree programs are ACBSP accredited. From its inception in 1994, ITU has focused on a vision "to empower people and advance global prosperity through inventive, industry-linked Silicon Valley education." Apply now to earn your graduate degree in only 16 months!

1 Source: Markow, W., Braganza, S., Taska, B., Miller, S.M., Hughes, D. (2017). The Quant Crunch: How the Demand for Data Science Skills is Disrupting the Job Market. Retrieved from https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/3RL3VXGA

