Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York

AZOUR, Israel, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The conference will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. Ituran's management will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, January 14 and is scheduled to present at 8am Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 15.

At the conference there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Ituran's management. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or Ituran's Investor Relations team at ituran@gkir.com.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact International Investor Relations Udi Mizrahi udi_m@ituran.com Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 Ehud Helft ituran@gkir.com GK Investor & Public Relations (US) +1 646 201 9246

