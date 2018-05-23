Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2018

Net subscribers adds in the quarter amounted to 21,000;

Record revenue of $63.1 million , up 12.5% year-over-year;

, up 12.5% year-over-year; Gross margins of 49.9% and operating margins at 24.6%;

Record EBITDA of $19.2 million or 30.4% of revenues;

or 30.4% of revenues; Generated $7.5 million in operating cash flow;

in operating cash flow; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

First Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $63.1 million, representing an increase of 12.5% from revenues of $56.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. 72% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees increased by 15% over the same period last year. The growth was driven primarily by the increase in the subscriber base, which expanded from 1,082,000 as of March 31, 2017, to 1,181,000 as of March 31, 2018.

Product revenues increased by 7% compared with the same period last year. Product revenues can be volatile between quarters. The main contribution to growth was the higher product sales in Israel.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $31.5 million (49.9% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with $28.1 million (50.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees improved to 68.4% compared with 66.1% in the same period last year. The gross margin in the quarter on products was 1.2% compared with 11.2% in the same period last year. The lower margin on products during the quarter was due to the product mix

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $15.5 million (24.6% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared with an operating profit of $13.8 million (24.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Taxes in the quarter amounted to $4.7 million compared with taxes of $4.6 million in the first quarter of last year.

During the quarter, share in affiliates, net was an income of $687 thousand versus an income of $4 million in the same quarter of last year. It is noted that in the first quarter of 2017, the share in affiliates included a capital gain following an investment round in one of Ituran's early stage holdings.

EBITDA for the quarter was a record $19.2 million (30.4% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to an EBITDA of $17.0 million (30.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Net profit was $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 (17.9% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.54, compared with a net profit of $13.0 million (23.2% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.62 in the first quarter of 2017. The higher net profit in the first quarter of 2017 was due to the above-mentioned capital gain in that period.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $7.5 million.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $38.2 million or $1.82 per share, compared with $40.4 million or $1.93 per share as of December 31, 2017.

Dividend

For the first quarter of 2018, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our first quarter 2018 results. Our results come on the back of solid business performance across our main regions. Our IRT joint venture continues to gain traction and operations there are expanding. Overall, our results and performance represent a very good start to 2018, which positions us well for continued strong growth and improvement in profitability throughout the coming year."

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to well over 1 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Brazil. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 1,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





US dollars

March 31,

December 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 34,734

36,906 Investments in marketable securities 3,460

3,559 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 44,621

41,009 Other current assets 45,109

41,394 Inventories 14,623

14,244

142,547

137,112















Long-term investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 12,388

14,839 Investments in other companies 1,937

1,382 Other non-current assets 916

939 Deferred income taxes 7,742

8,398 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 9,146

9,627

32,129

35,185















Property and equipment, net 40,421

39,047















Intangible assets, net 50

38















Goodwill 3,726

3,777

























































_______

_______ Total assets 218,873

215,159









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





US dollars

March 31,

December 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017







Current liabilities





Credit from banking institutions 3

48 Accounts payable 22,760

23,264 Deferred revenues 14,561

12,796 Other current liabilities 29,494

29,644

66,818

65,752















Long-term liabilities





Liability for employee rights upon retirement 13,750

14,062 Provision for contingencies 397

400 Deferred revenues 2,994

1,241 Others non-current 484

475

17,625

16,178







































Stockholders' equity 126,976

125,790







Non-controlling interests 7,454

7,439

_______

_______ Total equity 134,430

133,229

















_______

_______ Total liabilities and equity 218,873

215,159









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars

Three month period

ended March 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2018

2017





Revenues:





Location-based services 45,699

39,739 Wireless communications products 17,379

16,315

63,078

56,054















Cost of revenues:





Location-based services 14,453

13,491 Wireless communications products 17,168

14,482

31,621

27,973















Gross profit 31,457

28,081 Research and development expenses 1,160

782 Selling and marketing expenses 2,852

2,828 General and administrative expenses 11,878

10,762 Other expenses (income), net 26

(88) Operating income 15,541

13,797 Financing income, net 276

489 Income before income tax 15,817

14,286 Income tax expenses (4,657)

(4,576) Share in gains of affiliated companies ,net 687

4,000







Net income for the period 11,847

13,710

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (566)

(723)







Net income attributable to the Company 11,281

12,987























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders 0.54

0.62























Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 20,968

20,968









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars

Three month period

ended March 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period 11,847

13,710 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation amortization and impairment of goodwill 3,623

3,228 Gain in respect of trading marketable securities (196)

(30) Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement (128)

296 Share in gains of affiliated companies, net (687)

(4,000) Deferred income taxes 1,512

111 Capital losses (gains) on sale of property and equipment, net 52

(30) Increase in accounts receivable (4,117)

(3,215) Increase in other current assets (4,199)

(4,136) Increase in inventories (570)

(865) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 382

(1,143) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (336)

1,085 Increase(decrease) in other current liabilities 353

(1,872) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,536

3,139







Cash flows from investment activities





Increase (decrease) in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals 358

(119) Capital expenditures (6,618)

(2,756) Investments in (proceedings from) affiliated companies 2,145

(1,158) Investments in marketable securities (2,294)

(1,428) Sale of marketable securities 2,344

1,179 Deposit (91)

2 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 203

66 Net cash used in investment activities (3,953)

(4,214)







Cash flows from financing activities





Short term credit from banking institutions, net (41)

399 Dividend paid (5,032)

(4,193) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (425)

(713) Net cash used in financing activities (5,498)

(4,507)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (257)

1,105 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,172)

(4,477) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 36,906

31,087 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 34,734

26,610









Supplementary information on investing activities not involving cash flows:

In February 2018, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in April 2018.

