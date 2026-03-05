ITURAN PRESENTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Record revenue and EBITDA driven by strong 2025 subscribers-adds;

Significant dividend totaling $30 million for the quarter and new additional buy-back of $10 million;

AZOUR, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

Highlights of Full Year 2025

2,630,000 subscribers at year-end, adding 221,000, net during the year.

Record financial metrics across the board with revenue at $359.0 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Net income of $58.0 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

EBITDA of $96.2 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Record full year operating cash flow of $88.6 million.

Year-end net cash position and marketable securities of $107.6 million.

Returns to shareholders: declared a total of $60 million in dividends for the year 2025.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2025

Added a net 42,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Revenue of $93.5 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Strong gross margins: overall gross margin of 50.5%, with subscription gross margin at 59.5%.

Net income increased to $15.3 million, up by 10% year-over-year.

EBITDA grew to $25.3 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.

Record quarterly operating cash flow of $29.4 million.

The Board declared a special dividend of $20 million, in addition to the $10 million quarterly dividend policy, totaling $30 million.

$1.6 million in shares were bought back in the quarter and the Board authorized an increase of the buy-back program of a further $10 million.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "2025 was a record year for Ituran marked by ongoing growth and continued improvements in profitability. We continued to add new subscribers at a high rate, bringing in 42,000 during the fourth quarter, leading to a record year of 221,000 net subscriber-adds, which includes those gained through our OEM deal with Stellantis at the start of 2025. Looking ahead, we expect to maintain our subscriber-add rate at 160,000-180,000 for 2026. The growth is driven by our long-term efforts in bringing customers new value-adding telematics and connected-car products and services."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Given our success and strong cash generation, we announced a special dividend of $20 million and a new share buy-back program of $10 million, in addition to the regular dividend policy of $10 million per quarter. The dividends issued for 2025 represent a yield of 7% based on our year-end share price, and approximately 100% of our net income for the year. This signifies the importance we place on sharing the fruits of our ongoing success with our shareholders."

Mr. Sheratzky added, "2026 started with strong momentum in our strategic partnerships. We are continuously working to add new partners to our growing OEM roster to drive further growth in our subscriber base. We recently announced a new agreement with Stellantis to launch the 'Connect Fiat' project in South America. This full end-to-end solution, spanning hardware, services, and the user app, reinforces our leadership in the region in providing telematics services to OEMs and their customers, and our ability to deliver fully integrated connectivity at scale."

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "After several years of investment in developing new offerings and services that significantly expand our total addressable market, we expect to begin seeing the returns on these investments in 2026. In addition to Israel and Brazil, our first initiative, IturanMob, has expanded its operations into the United States market, where it targets small and mid-sized car rental companies, streamlining and significantly improving the vehicle rental process. The second is our Big Data initiative, which leverages the large volumes of data we collect and monetizes it by offering valuable insights to third parties. The third initiative, Credit Carbon, enables EV owners to monetize their low carbon footprint through Ituran's advanced technological platform. I am very excited about these initiatives and strongly believe they have the potential to transform Ituran into a significantly larger company over the coming years."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $93.5 million, a 13% increase compared with revenues of $82.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

76% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 24% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $71.1 million, an increase of 15% over the fourth quarter of 2024 revenues.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,630,000 by the end of December 2025, marking an increase of 42,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $22.4 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $47.2 million (50.5% of revenues), a 15% increase compared with gross profit of $41.1 million (49.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 59.5%, compared to 59.6% in the fourth quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 21.9% in the quarter, compared with 20.8% in the fourth quarter of last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $20.4 million (21.8% of revenues), representing a 13% increase compared to $18.0 million (21.8% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $25.3 million (27.1% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with EBITDA of $22.5 million (27.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $15.3 million (16.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.77, an increase of 10% compared to $13.8 million (16.7% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.70 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $29.4 million.

Full Year 2025 Results

Revenues for 2025 were a record $359.0 million, a 7% increase over the $336.3 million reported in 2024. 74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $264.6 million, representing an increase of 9% over 2024.

Product revenues were $94.5 million, representing an increase of 1% compared with 2024.

Gross profit for the year was $178.6 million (49.7% of revenues). This represents an increase of 11% compared with gross profit of $160.6 million (47.8% of revenues) in 2024. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 59.0%, compared with 58.7% in 2024. The gross margin on products was 23.8%, compared with 19.5% in 2024, with the variance representative of the product mix sold during the year.

Operating profit for 2025 was $77.0 million (21.5% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with operating profit of $71.2 million (21.2% of revenues) in 2024.

EBITDA for 2025 was $96.2 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 5% compared to $91.3 million (27.1% of revenues) in 2024.

Net income in 2025 was $58.0 million (16.1% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.92, an increase of 8% compared with net income of $53.7 million (16.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.70 in 2024.

Cash flow from operations for the year was $88.6 million.

On the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $107.6 million. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.2 million, as of year-end 2024.

Buy Back

During the quarter $1.6 million in shares were purchased under the existing share buy-back program.

The Board of Directors authorized a new $10 million increase to the share buy-back program. This brings the total authorization, including that remaining, to approximately $13.5 million. Share repurchases will be funded by available cash and will be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a total dividend of $30 million for the fourth quarter. This is made up of $10 million under the Company's existing quarterly dividend policy and an additional $20 million as a special dividend.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance and financing industries, as well as car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel Aviv-based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.6 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market-leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





US dollars



December 31, (In thousands)

2025



2024











Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

107,551



77,357 Investments in marketable securities

3



10 Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

58,517



47,688 Other current assets

48,360



46,067 Inventories

23,213



23,434



237,644



194,556











Long-term investments and other assets









Investments in affiliated companies

517



519 Investments in other companies

1,542



1,491 Other non-current assets

5,413



5,853 Deferred income taxes

15,684



12,273 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

28,480



21,823



51,636



41,959











Property and equipment, net

39,386



33,080











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,878



8,947











Intangible assets, net

8,839



9,011











Goodwill

39,831



39,325













Total assets

386,214



326,878































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)





US dollars



December 31, (In thousands)

2025



2024











Current liabilities









Credit from banking institutions

-



114 Accounts payable

19,082



18,847 Deferred revenues

27,206



22,857 Other current liabilities

57,817



45,904



104,105



87,722











Long-term liabilities









Deferred income taxes

531



418 Liability for employee rights upon retirement

35,080



27,593 Deferred revenues

14,876



12,231 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,745



5,562 Other non-current liabilities

2,391



2,095



57,623



47,899























Stockholders' equity

217,564



185,227 Non-controlling interests

6,922



6,030 Total equity

224,486



191,257























Total liabilities and equity

386,214



326,878

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars





Year ended

December 31,



Three months period

ended December 31, (in thousands, except share data)



2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenues: Telematics services









(unaudited)















264,559



242,491



71,073



61,548 Telematics products



94,464



93,766



22,424



21,335





359,023



336,257



93,497



82,883

























Cost of revenues: Telematics services



108,451



100,195



28,767



24,875 Telematics products



71,995



75,442



17,518



16,892





180,446



175,637



46,285



41,767

























Gross profit



178,577



160,620



47,212



41,116 Research and development expenses



20,806



18,090



5,152



4,483 Selling and marketing expenses



18,378



15,271



4,887



3,980 General and administrative expenses



62,456



56,238



16,870



14,667 Other income, net



(91)



(148)



(109)



(49) Operating income



77,028



71,169



20,412



18,035 Other non-operating expenses



(272)



-



(272)



- Financing income (expenses), net



(1,854)



80



(732)



(85) Income before income tax



74,902



71,249



19,408



17,950 Income tax expenses



(14,899)



(14,579)



(3,678)



(3,345) Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net



(5)



(123)



26



178 Net income for the period



59,998



56,547



15,756



14,783 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(2,031)



(2,893)



(479)



(945) Net income attributable to the company



57,967



53,654



15,277



13,838



















































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

company's stockholders



2.92



2.70



0.77



0.70



















































Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding



19,874



19,894



19,840



19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars





Year ended

December 31,

Three months period

ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024









(unaudited)





















Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income for the period

59,998

56,547

15,756

14,783

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

19,170

20,083

4,930

4,497

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other

investments

8

107

-

22

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

3,298

3,199

1,164

954

Share in losses (profit) of affiliated and other companies, net

277

123

246

(178)

Deferred income taxes

(1,607)

(383)

(716)

958

Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net

27

128

(72)

114

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(3,728)

(5,227)

4,730

(435)

Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets

6,843

(6,498)

640

(1,170)

Decrease in inventories

2,614

3,366

3,525

776

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(2,136)

176

(1,324)

2,558

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

2,235

(804)

(80)

(990)

Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

1,579

3,450

551

803

Net cash provided by operating activities

88,578

74,267

29,350

22,692





















Cash flows from investment activities

















Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,

net of withdrawals

(3,324)

(3,353)

(1,002)

(1,016)

Capital expenditures

(21,776)

(13,632)

(4,607)

(4,488)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net

(38)

708

11

710

Repayment of (Investments in) long-term deposit

57

(122)

22

(41)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

901

459

337

70

Net cash used in investment activities

(24,180)

(15,940)

(5,239)

(4,765)





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Short term credit from banking institutions

(114)

(433)

-

(49)

Acquisition of company shares

(3,100)

-

(1,625)

-

Dividend paid

(37,585)

(28,050)

(9,933)

(7,759)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(1,908)

(3,286)

(231)

(25)

Net cash used in financing activities

(42,707)

(31,769)

(11,789)

(7,833)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

8,503

(2,635)

2,157

(202)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

30,194

23,923

14,479

9,892

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

77,357

53,434

93,072

67,465

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

107,551

77,357

107,551

77,357



Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In November 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in January 2026.

