Ituran to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of Its 30th Anniversary and 20 Years as a Nasdaq-Listed Company

AZOR, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN), a leading global provider of telematics and location-based services, today announced that its leadership team will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, to mark two major milestones: 30 years since Ituran's founding and 20 years since its 2005 Nasdaq IPO.

Founded in 1995 with a mission to pioneer advanced telematics and vehicle-recovery solutions in Israel, Ituran has grown into a global leader, connecting more than 2.5 million subscribers across Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and additional markets. Over three decades, Ituran has expanded from vehicle recovery into a full suite of fleet-management, connected-car, insurance-telematics, and mobility data services.

Eyal Sheratzky, CEO of Ituran, stated: "Ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq is a tremendous honor and a meaningful moment in Ituran's story. When we founded Ituran, our vision was simple yet ambitious: to use innovation to protect vehicles and the people who rely on them. Thirty years later, that vision has propelled us into a global telematics leader, connecting over 2.5 million subscribers and serving some of the world's top automotive OEMs as well as leading insurance and financial institutions."

Continued Sheratzky, "Looking ahead, we remain deeply focused on innovation. In recent years, we have invested heavily in big data and AI-driven solutions, positioning Ituran at the forefront of the mobility transformation. As we celebrate 30 years of innovation and 20 years as a Nasdaq-listed company, we are excited for the future and committed to continuing to deliver value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. ET and live-streamed to Nasdaq's official channels. To view the live broadcast, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi [email protected] Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft [email protected] EK Global Investor Relations (US) +1 212 378 8040

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.