IturanMob and Griiip to Offer Real-Time Telemetry and AI-Powered Insights to Race and Track-Day Drivers

Ituran's telemetry solution with Griiip's AI-powered analytics platform, expands real-time analysis capabilities to accelerates the digital transformation of the motorsport sector;

Partnership aims to connect thousands of vehicles by the end of 2026;

AZOUR, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), a global leader in vehicle telematics, today announced that its smart-mobility platform, IturanMob is partnering with Griiip, a leader in motorsport data analysis. Under this agreement, IturanMob becomes Griiip's official IoT technology provider, enabling real-time data collection and processing of vehicle performance across all motorsport categories.

This new implementation is expected to reach thousands of connected motorsport vehicles in 2026, marking a significant advancement in high-performance motorsport data collection and analysis.

Commented Eyal Sheratzky, CEO of Ituran, "Ituran's technology raises the bar for global motorsport. With our onboard telemetry, we can process critical information instantly and with high precision, and deliver it to the Griiip AI platform for analysis. All drivers, whether professional or enthusiasts, will now be able to use professional-level analysis tools."

"This partnership is a perfect synergy. IturanMob's technology allows us to reach every track driver and deliver the data insights they need to improve their driving experience and unlock their full potential. Simply install the IturanMob device, register on the GriiipPerformance platform, drive, and every insight you need is delivered directly to you. This level of accessibility represents a new standard in motorsport," said Tamir Plachinsky, founder and CEO of Griiip.

The telemetry system developed by IturanMob, collects, processes, and transmits performance data in real time to the GriiipPerformance cloud platform, enabling detailed analysis of acceleration, braking, cornering, driving behavior, and critical events such as mistakes and anomalies. The data is presented through intelligent, intuitive web-based dashboards that help drivers of any level - as well as teams and engineers - access advanced insights directly on their mobile devices, instantly and in real time, and improve performance using accurate, continuous metrics.

Griiip, founded in Israel and operating globally, is one of the most innovative companies in the motorsport technology sector. Backed by Porsche Ventures and working with Manthey - a world leader in racing performance and engineering - as a technical partner, Griiip is recognized for transforming raw telemetry into actionable insights for drivers and instructors. With IturanMob's technology, Griiip expands its processing and analysis capabilities, achieving higher levels of precision while increasing accessibility and scalability across all motorsport categories - from professional series to amateur track-day drivers.

Please view this video about the IturanMob technology in use: https://youtu.be/0w3x4xpWIBM

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.