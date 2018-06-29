ITUS to Ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on July 5th

ITUS recently announced that the CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer, being developed in collaboration with The Moffitt Cancer Center, is roughly one year ahead of its original development timeline, and the Company anticipates a pre-IND meeting with the US FDA in the October/November timeframe. Assuming the FDA does not require significant additional animal studies, the IND application could be filed as soon as Q1 of 2019 with human trials beginning as early as the first half of 2019.

"As we ring the NASDAQ closing bell, we are very pleased to be celebrating the progress of our CAR-T therapy. The advances made to date with our partners at Moffitt have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to advancing this potentially life-saving therapy into clinical trials soon," stated Dr. Kumar. "We are also pleased to have identified prostate cancer as the first commercial focus of our non-invasive, liquid biopsy technique for early cancer detection."

The event can be viewed live by visiting https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation, is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor-based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Its majority owned subsidiary, Certainty Therapeutics, Inc., is developing CAR-T based immuno-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. ITUS also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect ITUS Corporation's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itus-to-ring-the-nasdaq-closing-bell-on-july-5th-300674559.html

SOURCE ITUS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ITUScorp.com

