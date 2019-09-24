ITW Food Equipment Group Brings James Beard Room to the Gourmand Gala Benefitting Culinary Care

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer patients have so much on their plate, unfortunately it's not always food. In fact, every year one in five cancer deaths are a direct consequence of malnutrition. Culinary Care, a Chicago nonprofit, is working to reduce this statistic one free meal at a time. Chicagoan's can fuel the organization's efforts and help fill the plates of those fighting cancer by attending the annual Gourmand Gala on Thursday, October 17th at The Chicago History Museum. This year, in partnership with ITW Food Equipment Group, Culinary Care is thrilled to announce the addition of a James Beard Room.

"Through our program, we bring our patients much more than a meal. Talented chefs, like those who have been nominated for or won a James Beard award, have a unique ability to evoke emotions through the food they create. We are so grateful to have a dedicated partner in ITW Food Equipment Group to help bring event attendees closer to the joy, comfort, and connection received by the patients we serve," said Courtney White, Culinary Care President & Founder.

Guests of the Gourmand Gala will have the chance to sample bites from chefs and mixologists including Thai Dang, Erling Wu-Bower, Zachary Engel, Gene Kato, Jenner Tomaska, Lost Lake and more. There will also be more than 15 other culinary stations from top local chefs for guests to enjoy.

"ITW Food Equipment Group strongly believes that food brings people together, and that the relationships we share over a meal inspires us to be the best versions of ourselves. Culinary Care truly exemplifies this belief. We are so proud to play a role in the incredible work this organization is doing to support cancer patients," said Todd Blair, Director of Brand Marketing, ITW Food Equipment Group.

2019's Gourmand Gala will be the launch of Culinary Care's 100,000 meal initiative. The initiative aims to fill 100,000 plates with free meals by 2023, the organizations 10-year anniversary. All proceeds from the event directly support Culinary Care's mission to help cancer patients live happier and healthier lives through food.

To attend this year's gala, you can purchase tickets online at: https://www.gourmandgala.com/. ITW Food Equipment Group is offering a special discount on tickets, use code ITWcares19 for $50 off.

Culinary Care

Culinary Care is a not-for-profit organization helping cancer patients live happier and healthier lives through food. Working towards this mission, Culinary Care's current program delivers free restaurant prepared meals to cancer patients as well their families during outpatient treatments. The hospital does not provide any meals during these visits, leaving patients with no food during their 4–15 hour long stay. Culinary Care is on pace to deliver 3,500 meals In 2019. Culinarycare.org

ITW Food Equipment Group

ITW Food Equipment Group LLC, a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works, is the brand behind the brands found in commercial kitchens, bakeries, delis and groceries around the world. An ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2008, ITW Food Equipment Group embodies a family of premium brands including Hobart, Traulsen, Baxter, Vulcan, Wolf, Berkel, Stero, Somat, Gaylord, Kairak and Peerless—covering all your core food equipment needs, from food preparation and refrigeration to cooking and baking to dishwashing and waste disposal to weighing and wrapping. Backed by our nationwide network of factory-trained service technicians, we're always nearby to install, maintain and service your equipment. Explore ITW Food Equipment Group by visiting www.itwfoodequipment.com .

Media Contact: Courtney White, courtney@culinarycare.org

