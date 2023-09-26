ITX Corp. Acquires Philadelphia-Based SUMO Heavy

Acquisition Reflects Rochester, NY Tech Firm's Commitment to eCommerce Excellence

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., an award-winning custom software development firm, is excited to announce the acquisition of SUMO Heavy, a Philadelphia-based provider of customized eCommerce solutions serving global clients of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 1000 organizations. The addition of SUMO Heavy deepens ITX's existing eCommerce knowledge and complements their other specializations in healthcare and financial services.

Founded in 2010 by Bart Mroz and Robert Brodie, SUMO Heavy emphasizes a process-focused approach to successfully deliver scalable enterprise and eCommerce solutions. These include custom software products and integrations that drive growth and increase profitability.

"ITX is proud to add SUMO Heavy's eCommerce expertise to our existing capabilities in transaction- and data-centric industries like financial services and healthcare," said ITX CEO Ralph Dandrea. "We are also extremely excited to welcome another highly skilled team of problem solvers and an impressive roster of clients to ITX."

"The special sauce at SUMO Heavy continues to be our focus on creating business outcomes for the customer through process and predictability. ITX operates with the exact same mindset. This is a great fit," said Mroz, SUMO Heavy's co-founder and CEO. "ITX is in growth mode, and we're excited to be a part of that."

The addition of SUMO Heavy points to ITX's ongoing commitment to growth both organically and through acquisition. Demand for ITX's full-service offerings in custom software development continues to accelerate. By deepening their expertise in eCommerce and digital transactions, ITX reinforces its position as a leader in the space, enhancing the business value they deliver to an expanding list of clients.

Mroz and Brodie join ITX as Engagement Lead and Delivery Director, respectively. The whole SUMO Heavy team continues to work on eCommerce- and enterprise work under the ITX banner.

About ITX Corp.
ITX helps mid- to large-sized companies tackle complex business challenges through custom software development, delivering solutions that build trust, loyalty, and advocacy among clients and their users. Remote-first since 1997, the company was recently named a Best Company to Work For in the State of New York. ITX has expanded beyond its roots in Rochester, NY into a team of nearly 300 talented product professionals and technologists throughout the Americas and beyond. Visit itx.com for more.

