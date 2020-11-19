ITX Corp. Appoints Two New Members To The Board Of Directors.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., a leading producer of custom software products, announced today the appointment of two new members to the ITX Board of Directors, company vice presidents Lisa Young and Nancy Neumann. As ITX's global team of technologists and product professionals continues to grow, these additions to the ITX Board deepen its operational wisdom and strategic vision.

Lisa Young, ITX's Vice President of Delivery, has been with the company since 2005. Under her leadership, ITX's Delivery organization has more than tripled in size, to more than 140 members across the United States and the Americas. Young has championed ITX's steady growth and created the organizational structure and processes that have consistently delivered results for clients while enabling ITX's continued evolution.

Nancy Neumann, ITX's Vice President of Interaction Design, joined ITX in 2008 following the company's acquisition of Spider Graphics, an Ithaca-based graphic design company that she co-owned. Neumann has guided the team's transition from a loose collection of freelance designers to a truly empowered 25-person unit of user experience specialists. Under Neumann's leadership, ITX's Design team has become a key source of differentiation, thought leadership, and customer value creation at ITX.

"This is an important day in the history of ITX," said company founder and CEO Ralph Dandrea. "The entire organization celebrates Nancy's and Lisa's appointments to our Board. And we can't think of two more qualified individuals to help ITX craft and realize its long-term vision. We're excited for the future of ITX," he added.

As mentors and role models for all who share their passion for learning – especially women in tech – Neumann and Young eagerly point to the role technology can play in solving business challenges. Their appointments to the ITX Board not only broaden its perspective and experience, they sharpen the focus through which the company perceives future challenges and opportunities.

Founded in 1997, ITX Corp is a custom software development firm that helps mid- to large-size companies solve complex business challenges through custom software development. With locations across the Americas, the company's 250+ professionals and technologists apply design thinking and time-tested methodologies to help smart companies across industries move, touch and inspire their customers. For more information, visit itx.com

Contact: Kyle Psaty, VP of Marketing at ITX | [email protected] | 585-899-4895

