ITX Corp. Expands Executive Team with Two Key Hires

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., a leading producer of custom software products, announced today the addition of industry veterans Ronald Knauer as Vice President of Sales and Kyle Psaty as Vice President of Marketing. Knauer joins ITX from DXC Technology, in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he led DXC's North America Digital Sales team for the CPG, Retail, Manufacturing, and Automotive industries. Psaty comes to ITX from Boston, Mass.-based Brand Networks, a provider of custom technology solutions in digital advertising, where he was responsible for all activities related to marketing and communications. Knauer and Psaty will collaborate to support the continued growth and expansion ITX has enjoyed in recent years.

The two hires come at an exciting time in ITX's 23-year history, as the firm celebrates the recent relocation of its corporate headquarters to Rochester's Downtown Innovation Zone. Coming together at ITX, Knauer and Psaty add valuable experience to ITX's customer service- and loyalty-centric growth philosophy.

"The additions of Ron and Kyle signal ITX's renewed commitment to generating the revenue growth and portfolio expansion we know we're capable of," ITX CEO Ralph Dandrea said. "As we secure new clients and begin to work through new and interesting problems, our entire organization continues to learn and grow. We're then able to bring this newfound knowledge back to support our existing clients. So we're very pleased to welcome such experienced executives to our team."

At DXC Technology, Knauer managed more than $1 billion in revenues and was responsible for the organization's growth and profitability. During his 38-year career, he has built and managed diverse businesses globally. In addition to his leadership role at DXC, he held senior executive positions at Hewlett Packard, General Electric, and IBM.

At Brand Networks, Psaty oversaw marketing as the private equity-backed company expanded into a consultative global leader in enterprise digital ad tech and professional services. Previously, he led communications throughout the early-stage growth of venture-backed PerkStreet Financial and served as the founding editor of BostInno, a popular Boston-area technology publication.

About ITX Corp. ITX delivers software solutions to challenging business problems so that its clients can move, touch, and inspire the world. Since 1997, ITX and its more than 250 technology designers, product specialists, architects, and engineers have powered the development of customized software, digital tools, and web-based solutions worthy of the most treasured brands. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., ITX boasts a truly global presence with team members located across the United States, throughout the Americas, and around the world.

