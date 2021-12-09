ITX Corp Named Recipient of 2021 ETHIE Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., a leading producer of custom software products headquartered in Rochester, NY, announced today that it has been named a Recipient of Elevate Rochester's 2021 ETHIE Award. The ETHIE, sponsored by Elevate Rochester, recognizes organizations in the Rochester region that exemplify high standards of ethical behavior in their everyday operations, particularly in response to heightened challenges and crises. The ETHIE is widely considered among the region's premier awards.

ITX followed a rigorous screening and review process that included a comprehensive, 13-point application and rounds of interviews with key leaders, mid-level managers, and individual contributors. The list of recipients includes other prominent Rochester-area companies: ESL Federal Credit Union, Regional Transit Service (RTS), and Excellus BC/BS.

"After careful consideration of all the applicants, we congratulate ITX on being a recipient of the 2021 ETHIE," Bob Whipple, Chairman of the Board at Elevate Rochester said. "We are delighted to have companies in the Rochester region dedicated to building and fostering ethical and inclusive cultures. ITX is a prototypical example of the kind of business Elevate Rochester hopes to shine a spotlight on through the ETHIE Awards process."

"We're deeply honored to be a recipient of the 2021 ETHIE Award," said ITX CEO Ralph Dandrea. "I accept this prestigious recognition on behalf of the extraordinary team we have at ITX. I'd also like to extend sincere congratulations to the other finalists and recipients. To be considered for the award that celebrates ethical business practices and behaviors speaks highly of the leaders and people who make those organizations great."

Elevate Rochester's selection committee cited the values-driven belief system behind ITX's ethical excellence, and referenced the company's unique mission – to build software that helps clients move, touch, and inspire the world – that is quite clearly supported by their client-focused, employee-first philosophy.

"For nearly 25 years, ITX has been guided by our core company values," said ITX President Fred Beer. "But those values can only provide the scaffolding. It's our team, dedicated to delivering valuable business outcomes without diverging from who we are committed to being, that makes ITX great."

