'Completely Clean Report' Reaffirms Strong Security & Confidentiality Controls

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., an award-winning custom software development firm, announced today it has earned Systems and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II compliance after passing an independent audit conducted by MHM Professional Corporation. The report cited "no deficiencies or remediation issues," presenting ITX with a completely clean report. SOC 2 compliance for service organizations is attained only through a rigorous and thorough review of processes and controls by an independent third party.

ITX Earns SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SOC 2 compliance is an essential component of a service organization's cyber security framework; this is especially true as their clients' technology's footprint expands. "The benefits of technological advancement come with certain risks," said Jonathan Coupal, VP of Security and Infrastructure at ITX. "If our clients are to realize the full benefits, ITX needs to demonstrate that we have the organizational maturity to help manage the risks associated with them. A powerful part of that effort is SOC 2 Type II compliance."

"ITX achieved Type I compliance a year ago, which demonstrated the presence and reliability of the controls we have in place for security and confidentiality," Coupal added. "Passing the SOC 2 Type II re-affirms the trust our clients place in ITX to protect their sensitive information and brand reputation."

SOC 2 Type II compliance marks the next significant milestone in ITX's ongoing commitment to maintaining strong controls and high levels of governance over them. "Throughout the process, we really leaned into our Values," said Lisa Young, ITX Director of Process & Compliance, "especially Integrity and Mastery. Having an independent auditor reconfirm that we do what we say we're going to do – and we do it very well – is super-powerful."

ITX's pursuit of SOC 2 compliance aligns with their long-term growth strategy. Whereas Type I compliance recognizes the presence of these controls at a snapshot in time, Type II is evidence of the company's sustained operational effectiveness. "SOC 2 compliance reflects the quality and value that our clients expect from us," Coupal added. "This Type II compliance reinforces that high level of trust and satisfaction."

About ITX Corp.

ITX helps mid- to large-sized companies solve complex business challenges through product development, delivering software that builds trust, loyalty, and advocacy among clients and users. Remote-first since inception over 25 years ago, the company was recently named a Great Place to Work – Certified™ company, a national recognition that celebrates organizations who create an outstanding employee experience. ITX has expanded beyond its roots in Rochester, NY into a team of hundreds of talented product professionals and technologists throughout the Americas and beyond. Visit itx.com for more.

