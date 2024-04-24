National Recognition Celebrates the Company's Outstanding Employee Experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., an award-winning producer of custom software products headquartered in Rochester, NY, announced it has been named a Great Place to Work® – Certified™ company, a national recognition that celebrates organizations who create an outstanding employee experience. The GPTW certification marks the company's first such national honor; ITX is a five-time recipient of Rochester's Top Workplace Award, was selected as a 2023 Best Company to Work for in New York, and was named a winner of Elevate Rochester's 2021 ETHIE Award.

ITX Receives Certification as a 'Great Place To Work®'

"We're proud to earn this certification, and I am proud of the environment we have created here," said ITX CEO Ralph Dandrea. "At ITX, we lean on our values to ensure a positive, supportive workplace where experimentation and innovation can thrive, so we can deliver great value to our clients. Most of all, I am grateful to our entire team, who work so hard to strengthen the culture we have built; it gives me great confidence for the future."

To be considered for Great Place to Work® certification, ITX underwent a rigorous process that included surveying employees and completing a questionnaire about workplace culture and environment. Requiring at least 90% participation, the survey measures the employees' level of trust in the organization and the consistency of their survey responses.

"We are honored to receive this national certification from Great Place To Work®," said ITX Vice President of Global Talent Collene Burns. "Not only does it acknowledge the strength of our workplace culture, but it also echoes our commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and where our team feels safe to experiment, grow, and learn in pursuit of client value."

Earning the Great Place To Work® certification positions the company alongside other leading organizations across the United States, including leading area employers like Paychex and Wegmans. It validates ITX's concerted efforts to create a rewarding and psychologically safe environment. And it demonstrates unwavering commitment to the ITX mission: to deliver technology that solves challenging problems so our clients can move, touch, and inspire the world.

About ITX

ITX helps mid- to large-sized companies tackle complex business challenges through custom software product development, delivering solutions that build trust, loyalty, and advocacy among clients and their users. Founded in 1997, the company has expanded beyond its roots in Rochester, NY into a team of nearly 300 talented product professionals and technologists throughout the Americas and beyond.

Career inquiries: 585.899.4888

Media Inquiries: Kyle Psaty, Vice President of Marketing | 585.899.4895

SOURCE ITX Corp.