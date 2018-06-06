IU-IDB Strategic Studies Fellows Program Graduates 2018 Class

"We have been excited about the success of this program," said MG (Ret) Jim Hodge, President of the IDB. "The intent of the program is to support the Chief of Staff of the Army's readiness requirement. With IU's cutting edge cybersecurity experience, we feel that this program hits the mark in addressing current and complex issues, while helping to stretch and broaden our military's future leaders."

About the SSFP Program

The three-week course is a graduate-level leadership seminar dedicated to broadening the ability of emerging military leaders to adapt to the increasingly uncertain and complex international environment, with an emphasis on cybersecurity. It is designed to enhance the critical and strategic thinking capabilities of U.S. Army officers, chief warrant officers, senior non-commissioned officers, and federal government civilians. The core curriculum includes: National Security Decision Making; Global Flash Points; Strategic and Business Communications; Innovation and Management Strategy; Strategic Global Outlook; and Strategic View of the U.S. Government (non-DoD).

During this year's SSFP, Tom Wright from The Brookings Institute, visited the class for a personal discussion with the students about his book, All Measures Short of War: The Contest for the 21st Century and Future American Power, and current national security issues. Other highlights included a local corporate visit day where students met with senior leaders at Eli Lilly and the Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity.

Capstone Team Project

The program culminates with an applied strategic capstone team project, consisting of a team presentation and academic paper, demonstrating the students' application of the curriculum. At the end of the course, students presented their findings before a panel consisting of Prof. Scott Shackelford, Chair, IU Cybersecurity; Prof. David Bosco, Associate Professor, IU School of Global and International Studies; MG (Ret) Jim Hodge, President of the IDB; Mr. Alan Estevez; CSM Julie Guerra, Cyber Corp CSM, US Cyber School; and CW5 Steven Kilgore, Warrant Officer Leader Development Officer, HQDA Staff.

Governor Martin Award

The IDB was proud to present SSG John Keeley, a student of the graduating class, with the Governor James G. Martin Critical Thinking Award. John was nominated by fellow classmates for his contributions, insights, and in-depth analysis leading to better understanding of complex issues.

Graduating Class

Graduates received a joint certificate from IU and the IDB and membership into IDB's expansive alumni network.

The graduates are:

CW2 Don Abbasi , Virginia National Guard

, SGT Garrett Allen , 780th MI BDE

, 780th MI BDE CW3(P) Mike Burns , National Guard Bureau

, National Guard Bureau SGT Steve Chen , Cyber Protection Brigade

, Cyber Protection Brigade Mr. Joseph Cox , United States African Command

, United States African Command CW3 David Gensinger , 03 Cyber Protection Team, 2nd Cyber Protection Battalion, US Army Cyber Protection Brigade

, 03 Cyber Protection Team, 2nd Cyber Protection Battalion, US Army Cyber Protection Brigade SGT David Gunnerson , US Army

, US Army CW3 Elizabeth Harris , 4th Infantry Division

, 4th Infantry Division CPT Philip Henke, 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment

CPT(P) Jamie Hickman , United States Military Academy West Point

, United States Military Academy West Point CW3 Justin Hunsaker , Training and Doctrine Command

, Training and Doctrine Command SGT David Kalohi , US Army

, US Army SSG John Keeley, 780th MI BDE

CPT(P) Jon King , HQ US Army Forces Command

, HQ US Army Forces Command CPT Erik Larson, 3rd Infantry Division

CPT Arianna Longoria, US Army

CPT John Macuga, US Combined Arms Center, TRADOC

CPT Jared Myers, FORSCOM

SSG Bernie Nelson, INSCOM

MAJ Thomas O'Keefe , 335th Signal Command

, 335th Signal Command CW4 Kimberly Oliver , Cyber Center of Excellence

, Cyber Center of Excellence Mr. Robert Pike , US Army South

, US Army South Ms. Jeanetta Richardson , Department of Military Affairs

, Department of Military Affairs CPT Alberto Rios, HQ 7th Infantry Division

CPT Thomas Stockdale, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command

CPT Stephanie Stuck, NETCOM

CW4 Ian Traylor , United States Army Cyber Protection Brigade

, United States Army Cyber Protection Brigade MAJ Christopher Tung , US Army Reserve

, US Army Reserve CPT Ryan Van Wie, III Corps, Forces Command

CPT William Watts, HQ United States Forces Japan

CPT Lori Williams, National Guard Bureau

About the IDB

The IDB is a nonprofit research and education institute formed in 1997 by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the state of North Carolina. The Institute provides custom executive and degree-granting education programs for all career levels from the military and government, non-governmental organizations, private sector, and international organizations. IDB features curriculum in logistics and technology, life cycle systems, leadership and organizational transformation, strategic studies, and stabilization and economic reconstruction. www.IDB.org

