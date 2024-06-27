Iugo World Launches Accountability-Driven Umbrella School for Homeschoolers

THE HOMESCHOOLING MOVEMENT HAS BECOME THE FASTEST GROWING FORM OF EDUCATION IN THE USA, SPARKING HEATED DEBATE AROUND ACCOUNTABILITY AND PARENTAL FREEDOM

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iugo.world, a transformative educational tool, proudly unveils its full service umbrella school to support homeschool families across the country. This groundbreaking initiative bridges the gap between state compliance and accountability while fully maintaining parental autonomy to ensure a seamless educational journey for every child.

Homeschool regulation varies significantly across states, with some states mandating rigorous reporting, including detailed instruction plans and annual assessments, while compliance in other states is less invasive. At the federal level, a complex challenge for educational authorities is mandating accountability to ensure educational quality and child safety without infringing on a parent's fundamental right to raise and educate children according to one's beliefs and values. The launch of iugo.world's online umbrella school, Iugo World Academy (IWA), makes it possible to achieve both without compromising either. The tool can be found at https://www.iugo.world/academy

Parents benefit from personalized academic guidance provided by their educational advisor. They receive customized academic, learning and teaching tools aligned with their goals and needs, as well as their cultural values and beliefs. Simultaneously, the school ensures compliance with state regulations, evidence-based record reporting, and alternative assessment options. By aligning state requirements to each homeschool family, the balance between accountability and the family's educational vision is achieved.

"At iugo.world, we believe that learning should have no limitations. Our commitment to educational equity drives us to create a dynamic and transformative ecosystem for homeschoolers, without barrier" said Windy Fama, Co-Founder.

Parents and students at IWA form part of a powerful group of parent teachers and learners through language classes, online tutoring, weekly webinars, events and field trips, and like-minded community. To support parents from all socio-economic backgrounds, IWA is a social educational program aimed at making quality education accessible to everyone, without exception.

About iugo.world.

IUGO.WORLD offers a free limited and full membership based platform that brings home schooled families together. Parents have access to expertly curated K-12 educational resources, families can connect, socialize and develop meaningful friendships with other like-minded families through learning experiences, events and more. This eco system aims to bridge the gap of socialization that is often lacking in a homeschool environment. Please visit www.iugo.world to learn more.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

(888) 502-6795

SOURCE Iugo World