Iugo.world Launches a Transformative Learning and Living Experience for Families and Communities in Southern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iugo.world has launched its interactive monthly publication called Iugo World Learning & Living focusing on learning and family life in Southern California. The publication is in response to the growing educational and social inequities that divide our communities. As part of the Iugo World educational organization, the Iugo World Learning & Living gazette offers valuable resources that support homeschoolers, as well as students in public and private schools. It serves as an educational guide, ensuring all our youth have access to quality educational resources that tap into their unique talents and skills.

Every child deserves personalized instruction that addresses their specific needs. While this is an underlying objective of education, full classrooms and budget constraints often result in our most vulnerable or unique students being overlooked. Parents are seeking alternative options in education, whether through homeschooling, tutoring, or after-school activities. Our interactive newsletter will help parents and families access the tools they need to ensure their children receive the best education possible, regardless of social limitations.

The gazette will premiere on August 15th in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles and reach 40,000 homes each via mail. Each edition will feature a dedicated section to early learning, the primary years, middle schoolers, and high school students to intentionally bring schools and organizations, families and the community together to support each student.

Iugo World Learning & Living will be digitally available in English and Spanish.

Iugo.world was born to intentionally close the gap between excellent academics and the essential social process of learning.

IUGO.WORLD offers a free limited and full membership-based platform that brings home schooled families together. This eco system of families, teachers and educational specialists aims to bridge the gaps in the K-12 learning experience. Please visit www.iugo.world to learn more.

