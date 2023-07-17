IUGO.WORLD Launches Powerful Online Ecosystem Aimed To Connect Homeschoolers While Providing Parents with a Single Destination for Resources and Support

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IUGO.WORLD is pleased to announce the launch of its fully interactive web and mobile platform, specially tailored for homeschoolers aiming for the Ivy League, private and public university, or state college systems.

The lack of opportunities for homeschool students to achieve a well-rounded educational experience is no more with IUGO.WORLD. After years of research, development and testing, IUGO.WORLD has launched the first homeschool app focused on connecting parents to the know and know-how of homeschooling, including expert support and personal interaction.

This new and unique online ecosystem provides a powerful and safe integrated homeschool system consisting of expertly curated K-12 educational resources, membership-based courses and workshops, specialty interest communities, field trips, events, competitions and fairs, and a team of teachers and consultants that will empower a thriving and progressive homeschool. Students and their parents can also join or create eco groups or pods that help them give and receive support, creativity, and encouragement.

An additional feature of IUGO.WORLD is Iugo World Academy , a CA Private Satellite School that serves as an umbrella institution to ensure parents keep learning, record keeping and compliance on track. Members of Iugo World Academy get access to a private homeschool management system to keep their homeschool organized.

"We are thrilled to present a comprehensive homeschool community platform equipped with robust teaching and learning tools. Our platform not only safeguards the freedom and choices cherished by homeschoolers, but also keeps them well-informed and up-to-date, while meeting the necessary requirements to ensure their learners are fully prepared for various higher education opportunities. Whether aiming for prestigious Ivy League colleges, UC or state systems, or seeking to enter the workforce with confidence, our platform equips them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed." said Windy Fama, Co-Founder of IUGO.WORLD.

Ms. Fama served as the Head of School for an IB international school while simultaneously homeschooling her own children abroad for over 10 years. Her exceptional combination of expertise in educational leadership and life-skills has enabled her to establish a unique opportunity with IUGO.WORLD. By integrating the resources, insights, and know-how of traditional education and transforming them into valuable tools, she has created fresh possibilities for fostering community among homeschool families in the U.S. and abroad. IUGO.WORLD was founded with the explicit purpose of bridging the gap between outstanding academics and the crucial social aspect of learning.

