IUPAT and Union One Introduce Comprehensive Voluntary Income Protection Plan with Haz Mat Exposure Protections

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) is pleased to announce open enrollment for a new Voluntary Income Protection Plan (VIP) starting August 15, 2024. This plan, underwritten by MetLife and administered by Union One, is available exclusively to U.S.-based, full-dues-paying IUPAT members. The IUPAT VIP Plan offers Short-Term Disability Insurance, Long-Term Disability Insurance, and Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) coverage, with special family planning options for women members. Additionally, the plan includes coverage for hazardous materials exposure, ensuring that members who develop conditions worsened by working with and around chemicals and fumes can step away from work and recover.

"We are proud to introduce this comprehensive Voluntary Income Protection plan administered by Union One, that addresses many of the critical needs of our members," said James A. Williams Jr, General President of the IUPAT. "By offering coverage for hazardous material exposure and providing family planning options, a first in our industry, we are ensuring that our members have the support they need on issues critical to our union. This plan is a testament to our commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our members."

Key Features:

Short-Term Disability (STD):

Standard Plan: Up to $500 /week for 24 weeks (24-hour coverage) or $1,200 /week for 24 weeks (off-the-job).

Family Planning Plan: Up to $1,200 /week for 50 weeks, covering the length of pregnancy.

Standard Plan: Up to $2,500 /month for 2 years or $5,000 /month for 5 years, with benefits stackable up to 70% of pre-disability earnings.

Family Planning Plan: After 52 weeks of STD, LTD begins with the same benefit options as the Standard Plan.

Coverage up to $400,000 with options for spouse and dependent coverage.

Disability plans cover substance abuse, mental health conditions, and hazardous material exposure. All coverage is guaranteed during open enrollment with no medical questions or tests required.

"This new Voluntary Income Protection Plan is a significant step forward in our efforts to support all members by pushing standards in our union upwards," said James A. Williams Jr, General President of the IUPAT. "By including family planning options, we are addressing some of the unique challenges women face in our industry. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all our members."

Open Enrollment Periods Throughout 2024 and 2025

Starting August 15, 2024, the IUPAT VIP Plan is open for enrollment to all U.S.-based, full-dues-paying IUPAT members. The streamlined enrollment process is designed to be quick and efficient. Open enrollment will continue throughout 2024 and 2025. Members who enroll before September 25th will have their coverage start on October 1st. Members are encouraged to enroll early to secure an earlier effective date.

Learn More and Enroll

IUPAT Members can find more information or enroll by visiting www.IUPATVIP.com or calling (224) 357-7880. Questions can also be emailed to [email protected].

Union One: A Trusted Administrator

Union One, the plan administrator, specializes in working exclusively with unions nationwide to help expand benefits offered to union members. This partnership ensures the VIP Plan is managed with the highest standards of service and expertise. Union One is currently reaching out to IUPAT members to inform them about this new benefit program and provide guidance on the benefits and the enrollment process.

About the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT)

IUPAT proudly represents and fights for 140,000 workers in the finishing trades across the United States and Canada. They represent dozens of trades, primarily industrial painters, commercial and decorative painters, drywall finishers, glaziers and glass workers, sign and display workers, trade show workers, floor covering installers, and many more successful careers in the construction industry and public sector.

