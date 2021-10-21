iUSD 988.35 Mn growth in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market | Size, Share, Industry Analysis, and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, BioPhero ApS, International Pheromone Systems Ltd., ISCA Inc., Laboratorio Agrochem SL, Russell IPM Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Trece Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased use of IPM pheromones in storage facilities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IPM Pheromones Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Sex Pheromone



Aggregation Pheromone



Alarm Pheromone



Oviposition Deterring Pheromone

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

IPM Pheromones Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the IPM pheromones market in the fertilizers & agricultural chemicals industry include BASF SE, BioPhero ApS, International Pheromone Systems Ltd., ISCA Inc., Laboratorio Agrochem SL, Russell IPM Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Trece Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IPM pheromones market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The IPM pheromones market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The environmentally safe when compared to pesticides will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low adoption of IPM pheromones will hamper the market growth.

IPM Pheromones Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IPM pheromones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IPM pheromones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IPM pheromones market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IPM pheromones market vendors

IPM Pheromones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 988.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, BioPhero ApS, International Pheromone Systems Ltd., ISCA Inc., Laboratorio Agrochem SL, Russell IPM Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Trece Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

