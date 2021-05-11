IUVA Releases 'Far UV-C Radiation: Current State-of Knowledge' White Paper

CHEVY CHASE, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) has released a white paper titled "Far UV-C Radiation: Current State-of Knowledge," which is a scientific review of Far UV-C technology and the state-of-the-art research featuring key conclusions made through analysis of published literature and collation of expert knowledge.

In addition, the IUVA Far UV-C Task Force will hold a webinar on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the white paper.

About the International Ultraviolet Association

Founded in 1999, the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) is focused on advancing the science, engineering and applications of ultraviolet (UV) technologies with the purpose of enhancing the quality of human life and protecting the environment.

The vision of IUVA is to make the use of ultraviolet technology a leading technology for public health and environmental applications, and to position IUVA as the leading authority on the use of ultraviolet technology through advocacy to the education, industry, research and public policy sectors worldwide.

