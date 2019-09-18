iuvo Technologies' Bryon Beilman Wins MSP 501's Lifetime Achievement Award

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week iuvo Technologies, Boston's premier white-glove IT services and Managed Services Partner, attended the Channel Partners Evolution conference and Awards Gala in Washington, D.C. where President & CEO, Bryon Beilman, was awarded the 2019 MSP 501 Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'm actually kind of taken aback by the whole thing. It's pretty awesome," Bryon said.

MSP 501's Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to a single executive who has demonstrated commitment, perseverance, creativity, ingenuity and integrity over their entire career. In delivering the news that Bryon had won, Channel Futures' and Channel Partners' Senior Editor, Kris Blackmon said, "You've dedicated your career to help define the managed services market through a commitment to treating your customers and employees with respect and by maintaining a high ethical standard for your business. We are proud to honor you with this award."

Bryon joined the stage to accept his lifetime achievement award and delivered advice from his thirty-plus year career.

"You need to embrace change. Technology is changing all the time. Surround yourself with people that are better or smarter than you. Remove the ego. Focus on people. We are a customer service company that happens to be really good at technology."

