IV Bag Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Reaching $3.4B by 2034, as Healthcare Sector Evolves

The pandemic highlighted the vital role of IV bags in healthcare, driving market expansion. Used for medication and blood management, their demand is assured across various settings, promising future growth. Explore the complex dynamics and stakeholder opportunities in this growing market with Future Market Insight's comprehensive report.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IV bag market value in 2024 is estimated to be US$ 1.9 billion, predicted to thrive at 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the net worth of the global IV bag market is forecasted to be around US$ 3.4 billion. The significance of intravenous treatments came to light during the recent pandemic, which increased the demand for IV bags as emergency medical supplies.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: IV Bag Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3580

The extensive use of IV bags for delivering medications to a patient directly to the veins is another factor influencing the demand for the IV bags market. In the backdrop of the ability of infusion therapy bags to meet storage, transportation, sterilization, and handling of blood, the demand for disposable IV bags anticipates a positive trajectory.

IV Bag Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 1.9 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 3.4 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 6.1 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • Spain • Italy • France • United Kingdom • Russia • China • India • Australia & New Zealand • GCC Countries • South Africa Key Segments Covered Key Segments Covered by IV Bag Industry Survey Report By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Copolyester Ether

Other Materials By IV Bag Size: Less than 250 ml

250 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

More than 1000 ml By Chamber Type: Single Chamber

Multiple Chamber By Application: Parenteral Nutrition

Intravenous Therapies By End Use: To correct electrolyte imbalances

To deliver medications

Blood transfusions

Blood Storage

Other End Uses By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled Mountainside Medical Equipment

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Renolit, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Baxter

Sippex IV bag

Wipak Group Management

B. Braun Medical Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Guangdong lejin medicine Co., Ltd

Fresenius Kabi Group

"A well-executed network shift aimed at more than just cost savings can be extremely profitable for IV bag companies. According to the market study, it is likely to reduce delivery times and save up to 15% of expenditures in three years. Additionally, it gives companies the ability to strategically assess their operating model and create a competitive edge for the future." – says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Key Takeaways from the IV Bag Market Study Report

Over the course of the forecast period, the market in the United States is projected to expand at an annual rate of 4.1%.

is projected to expand at an annual rate of 4.1%. The United Kingdom IV solution bag market is predicted to develop at a 5.4% CAGR up to 2034.

China is predicted to exhibit a strong CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034.

is predicted to exhibit a strong CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 and 2034. The sales of IV bags in Germany are anticipated to remain moderate, averaging 4% CAGR throughout the projection period.

are anticipated to remain moderate, averaging 4% CAGR throughout the projection period. Medical IV bag sales in India are expected to rise at the leading CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape for the IV Bag Market Participants

The overall market is highly competitive, and leading medical bag market players account for a substantial share of the global IV bag demand. Some companies that have moved production to developing nations have experienced lower labor costs fading over time or being countered by quality and logistics issues. However, both new and established businesses are anticipated to be able to grow their clientele and sources of income with the growth and development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

Leading IV Bag Manufacturing Companies:

Mountainside Medical Equipment

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Renolit, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Baxter

Sippex IV bag

Wipak Group Management

B. Braun Medical Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Guangdong lejin medicine Co., Ltd

lejin medicine Co., Ltd Fresenius Kabi Group

Purchase now and gain full access to the IV Bag Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Recent Developments by the IV Bag Industry Players

• B. Braun Medical Incorporate received final approval from the United States' FDA in January 2022 to establish a new pharmaceutical production plant in Daytona Beach, Florida. The firm has plans to make Excel Plus size IV Bags measuring 500 ml to 1,000 ml, containing 0.9% sodium chloride for injections from B. Braun at this facility. To follow B. Braun's established commitment to protect patients from exposure to dangerous chemicals makes these IV solution bags without DEHP, PVC, or natural rubber latex.

• In December 2022, Asahi Kasei Pharma introduced its new Reclast intravenous (i.v.) infusion bags for the healthcare sector. These innovative healthcare bags are designed for osteoporosis therapy and are included in Japan's National Health Insurance (NHI) medicine pricing standard.

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights