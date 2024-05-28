iVALT Offers Revenue Opportunities for Independent Software Vendors, Managed Service Providers, and Systems Integrators

With iVALT's Five Factors of Identity in One Click, ISVs, MSPs, and SIs Can Provide the Most Secure Access while Protecting Against Social Engineering and Deepfake Attacks

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iVALT today announces the company is incentivizing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and System Integrators (SIs) to implement iVALT's identity solution, monetize secure access for their enterprise clients, and accelerate their business growth. iVALT is easily integrated into any existing platform and application—making enterprise adoption effortless.

iVALT offers unparalleled identity verification, replacing traditional usernames, passwords, and clunky six-digit security codes with iVALT's elegant Zero Trust ("trust nothing, verify everything") solution. iVALT uses over five factors of identity in one click: biometrics, device ID, geofencing and time windowing, unique application IDs, and dynamic variables. With iVALT, your phone number serves as your user ID and can be verified by one click on your mobile phone.

"Most ISVs, MSPs, and SIs are using open-source libraries, social logins, or federated identities that essentially outsource the username and password integration for their clients," says iVALT CEO Baldev Krishan, PhD. "We're providing a convenient way to add revenue-generating identity services to ISVs, MSPs, and SIs' offerings so that they can become the administrator of advanced identity capabilities for their clients. iVALT can even integrate with existing identity and access management (IAM) solutions to replace existing two-factor authentication digits with one click by the user."

iVALT is currently partnering in this way with P3iD Technologies, a software development and solutions company that is integrating iVALT into the services it provides its client, Pinnacle NetworX. Currently, Pinnacle employees can toggle between logging in with their usernames and passwords or getting the access they need through iVALT in one click. This enables different login workflows for employees with unique job requirements and for protecting the employees with the highest access to enterprise assets, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"Providing a simple, more secure way for our clients' employees to log in and verify their identity is a no-brainer for us," says Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies. "We're already seeing iVALT as an incredible value-add for our clients and are looking forward to integrating the platform into more of our offerings in the near future."

"In addition to increasing revenues and providing much higher security by implementing iVALT, we are also helping them protect their clients from social engineering and deepfake callers that enable ransomware attacks," says Brian Stout, iVALT's chief product officer. "We provide the strongest access security, while providing robust, on-demand identity for any use case."

To learn more, visit iVALT.com.

About iVALT

iVALT was founded by Baldev Krishan, PhD, and Brian Stout in Silicon Valley in 2019 with the mission of enabling mobile-based biometric authentication for any application, at any time and from anywhere. iVALT is the first company to implement 1-click to Zero Trust™ using biometrics bolstered by multiple identifiers and OnDemandID, to identify deepfake callers and scams. With the creation of a personal Universal Biometric ID for all identity applications: for online, physical access, IoTs, and in-person proof of identity, iVALT is uniquely positioned to disrupt the $30 billion identity market. Visit iVALT.com for more information.

About P3iD Technologies

P3iD Technologies is a leading provider of secure document capture and workflow automation solutions. Its technology enables businesses to securely capture, process, and distribute documents across multiple platforms and devices. For more information, visit p3idtech.com.

Contact:

JP Lincoln

Crier Communications

310.274.1072 x 201

[email protected]

SOURCE iVALT