iVALT Secures Human Access to IoT Devices and Industrial Control Systems

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of escalating attacks globally, cyber experts are struggling to protect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Industrial Control Systems (ICSs) from hackers. For example, Rockwell Automation recently advised customers to disconnect all ICSs from the Internet. Most hacking success for these applications is due to the theft of authorized credentials or companies simply not changing default passwords. Remote access over the Internet using Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is especially vulnerable—particularly when hackers gain access to Human Machine Interface systems that control devices.

iVALT secures human access through the use of 5+ Factors of Identity which ensure specific credentials can only used by the authorized person. iVALT's 1-click to Zero Trust™ ("trust nothing, verify everything") solution uses over five factors to verify identity: biometrics, device ID, geofencing and time windowing, unique application IDs, and dynamic variables. With iVALT, an employee's mobile phone number serves as the user ID, and there is no need for passwords or six-digit verification codes. iVALT can support employees with differing login workflows, create a completely customizable experience based on the needs of the enterprise, and offer device-to-device authentication. Integrating iVALT's offerings into existing infrastructure takes only hours—not days or weeks like other solutions.

"You shouldn't have to choose between securing your business and giving employees the access they need to get their work done," says iVALT CEO Baldev Krishan, PhD. "Proper device management and security updates, coupled with iVALT's identity verification will greatly reduce these attacks and prevent identity impersonations from gaining access. iVALT can also prevent social engineering and deepfake attacks from hackers calling in and impersonating authorized users to gain access to information, initiate actions, or steal credentials."

"The TWAIN Working Group takes information security very seriously, especially in our TWAIN Direct and ISO PDF Raster (PDF/R) technologies," says TWAIN Working Group Chairperson Joseph Odore. "We are extremely excited to have iVALT closely engaged with the TWG and its member companies, guiding us on the technologies required to achieve the highest level of security for network-attached IoT document scanners and multifunction devices. Some of the interesting use cases include multi-factor authentication, identity verification, geofencing, and dynamic passwords adhering to the latest NIST standard of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark regulation or a similar regulation with the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PTSI) Act passed in 2022 by the UK Government. Overall, there are many different ways that iVALT helps ensure IoT devices are secure endpoints."

To learn more, visit iVALT.com.

About iVALT

iVALT was founded by Baldev Krishan, PhD, and Brian Stout in Silicon Valley in 2019 with the mission of enabling mobile-based biometric authentication for any application, at any time and from anywhere. iVALT is the first company to implement 1-click to Zero Trust™ using biometrics bolstered by multiple identifiers and OnDemandID, to identify deepfake callers and scams. With the creation of a personal Universal Biometric ID for all identity applications: for online, physical access, IoTs, and in-person proof of identity, iVALT is uniquely positioned to disrupt the $30 billion identity market. Visit iVALT.com for more information.

About TWAIN

The TWAIN Working Group is a not-for-profit organization which represents the imaging industry. TWAIN's purpose is to provide and foster a universal public standard which links applications and image acquisition devices. The ongoing mission of this organization is to continue to enhance the standard to accommodate future technologies. Visit TWAIN.org for more information.

Contact:

JP Lincoln

Crier Communications

310.274.1072 x 201

[email protected]

SOURCE iVALT