Ivanhoe Companies To Introduce New Gateway To West Bloomfield With Walkable, Beautifully Designed $100 Million Balmoral Park Community

Characteristic to Ivanhoe Companies, the new development weaves natural elements into the layout of the neighborhoods, incorporating green spaces, pocket parks with picnic areas, walking and biking trails, natural wetlands, mature trees, decorative wood trellises, benches, bike racks, and walking bridges over open water. Nearly every home site backs up to open space instead of other homes, creating a unique sense of spacious outdoors, nearby a bustling community.

Adjacent to Walnut Lake and Haggerty Roads, this expansive residential community includes three "neighborhoods" that will be in close proximity to shopping, dining, commercial space and connected to the award-winning Michigan Air Line walking path and trail network.

"We are proud to have developed a true environmentally sensitive 'Life Style' community," said Ivanhoe Companies CEO Gary Shapiro. " The design and execution was three years in the making with comprehensive market studies; neighborhood design; product design; wetland mitigation and creation; extraordinary landscaping features; including design of over 20 open space parks and three amenity pocket parks "

Jacob Shapiro, Ivanhoe's Vice President, stated that Ivanhoe is excited to bring to the market 45-foot to 55-foot sites that will bring a much-anticipated home product to the suburban Detroit market, and we are proud to work with Toll Brothers, which we have selected to be the Builder at Balmoral Park. Toll Brothers was recently named 'No. 1 Most Admired Home Builder by Forbes Magazine.

During the past four years Ivanhoe Companies has developed $200 million in communities in the region including Beacon Hill, Novi; Brookfield Village, West Bloomfield Township; Barrington Park, Rochester Hills; and, Berkshire Pointe, Novi. Ivanhoe Companies develops and designs prestigious communities that respects and enhances natural environments. They specialize in the entire development process, including all aspects of infill land acquisition, zoning enhancements, wetland mitigation, street design, target market studies, architectural elevations, target market product design, landscaping, signage, parks, development and building.

The project reflects a new sensibility regarding residential development that assembles infill properties to provide the walkability, environmental sensitivity, and proximity to amenities.

"We are excited to announce the development of Balmoral Park in West Bloomfield," said West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Steven Kaplan. "This project has been three years in the making, and we have worked closely with Michigan's finest developer, the Ivanhoe Companies.

"Ivanhoe is a true community developer with attention to every detail from start to finish. We view Balmoral Park as a home run with bases loaded," Kaplan said.

Development of Balmoral Park will commence this year with Ivanhoe's designed entries, parks, and other neighborhood amenities. Homes are expected to be available in Balmoral Park by late 2019.

About Ivanhoe Companies: Ivanhoe is one of the largest comprehensive developers in Michigan. As creative community developers, Ivanhoe envisions, conceptualizes and implements unique communities. Under the leadership of Gary Shapiro, the company has been nationally recognized for their environmental developments including the acquisition, planning, design, development, building, marketing and management of challenging projects from start to completion of more than 100 communities and/or mixed use properties. They have built and/or managed up to 3,000 apartment units, as well as offices and neighborhood shopping centers and more than 10,000 residential and multifamily units and more than 7,500 sites.

SOURCE Ivanhoe Companies