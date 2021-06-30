Ivani and MHT Lighting Announce Partnership to Advance Smart Building Technology
Jun 30, 2021, 08:17 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivani and MHT Lighting have taken steps to advance smart building technology by announcing the integration of MHT Lighting's inspeXtor® PoE Light Management Software and Ivani's technology offerings, starting with Ivani Real Time Location Services (RTLS).
MHT Lighting is an established industry leader in PoE light management systems to the Healthcare, Residential and Commercial space. We are excited to announce our partnership with Ivani. Ivani provides the most comprehensive and advanced occupancy sensing data in the industry. The integration of their Intelligent Sensor Array (ISA) and RTLS with inspeXtor, will provide MHT's users with enhanced experience, increased functionality, reduced energy consumption, and ultimately money savings.
"MHT Lighting has a reputation for delivering quality and innovation. We're excited to be a part of their partner ecosystem and offer their customers the most advanced occupancy sensing and RTLS in the industry. The inspextor® System provides an ideal data highway for the types of data we can provide building systems and the end user," said Ivani CEO, Justin McKinney.
Using Ivani's ISA technology, the inspextor® System now offers multiple data types to enable a truly intelligent building. This includes:
- Space Utilization Data
- Real Time Location Services for things or people
- Basic PIR Motion Sensing
- Temperature Sensing
- Humidity Sensing
- Light Levels
- Advanced Occupancy Sensing (through Future Software Updates)
ABOUT THE COMPANIES
IVANI
Ivani is the world leader in RF Sensing technology. Through its robust portfolio of patents and trade secrets, Ivani enables intelligence for the connected world. Through Ivani NPS™ and Ivani RTLS™, Ivani delivers unprecedented Presence analytics to its partners and their end users, enabling the intelligent building while respecting user privacy.
Ivani Marketing
636-275-1550
@IvaniUSA
MHT LIGHTING
MHT Lighting is a pioneer in lighting technology and PoE software development. For over a decade, our patented inspeXtor lighting platform has helped clients all over the world reduce their energy consumption and integrate automation into today's smart building designs. MHT provides our clients with real-time data and control over the lighting and other BMS systems in their facility.
MHT Lighting Contact:
Joe Scalice
718-524-4370
[email protected]
www.mhtlighting.com
