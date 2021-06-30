Ivani and MHT Lighting Announce Partnership to Advance Smart Building Technology

"MHT Lighting has a reputation for delivering quality and innovation." Tweet this

"MHT Lighting has a reputation for delivering quality and innovation. We're excited to be a part of their partner ecosystem and offer their customers the most advanced occupancy sensing and RTLS in the industry. The inspextor® System provides an ideal data highway for the types of data we can provide building systems and the end user," said Ivani CEO, Justin McKinney.

Using Ivani's ISA technology, the inspextor® System now offers multiple data types to enable a truly intelligent building. This includes:

Space Utilization Data

Real Time Location Services for things or people

Basic PIR Motion Sensing

Temperature Sensing

Humidity Sensing

Light Levels

Advanced Occupancy Sensing (through Future Software Updates)

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

IVANI

Ivani is the world leader in RF Sensing technology. Through its robust portfolio of patents and trade secrets, Ivani enables intelligence for the connected world. Through Ivani NPS™ and Ivani RTLS™, Ivani delivers unprecedented Presence analytics to its partners and their end users, enabling the intelligent building while respecting user privacy.

Ivani Marketing

636-275-1550

@IvaniUSA

MHT LIGHTING

MHT Lighting is a pioneer in lighting technology and PoE software development. For over a decade, our patented inspeXtor lighting platform has helped clients all over the world reduce their energy consumption and integrate automation into today's smart building designs. MHT provides our clients with real-time data and control over the lighting and other BMS systems in their facility.

MHT Lighting Contact:

Joe Scalice

718-524-4370

[email protected]

www.mhtlighting.com

SOURCE MHT Lighting

