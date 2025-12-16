Ivani Announces Advanced RF Sensing Feature with sensify® R²

First look available at Ivani CES 2026 Demo Suite

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Not all Wireless Network Sensing (WNS) solutions are created equal, and at CES, Ivani will be demonstrating what sets sensify® apart from all others. Building on its reputation for delivering the world's most robust WNS solution, Ivani will showcase its entire sensify® portfolio, including a sneak peak at what's coming next, in private showings at CES.

In addition to its currently deployed sensify offering, guests will also receive a preview of the future of sensify with its newest solution, codenamed R². The R² solution showcases a major revision in how users interact with RF Sensing, creating the most intuitive experience available to date. R² stands alongside Ivani's existing sensify technology, offering new, user-centric functionalities specifically designed for lighting use cases.

"R² is the most advanced WNS feature ever created for how we live and work," said Ivani CEO & Co-founder, Justin McKinney. Ivani's CTO and Co-Founder, Matthew Wootton added, "Delivered via an OTA update, R² represents a step function advancement in how end users experience systems with sensify. I'm excited to see it in devices all over the world."

Details will be shared exclusively inside the demo suite.

The suite will feature a live demonstration, visualization of real-time data outputs and partner discussions focused on integrations for common IoT devices (outlets, switches, light bulbs, speakers, etc.) with sensing use cases focused on lighting and security. Access is by appointment-only.

Reserve Your Spot

To request an appointment in Ivani's private CES suite, contact [email protected] or visit ivani.com.

About sensify

Ivani's sensify technology suite is the world's most scalable and reliable Wireless Network Sensing technology. Available across wireless protocols such as Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Wi-Fi, sensify leverages the communication between existing connected devices to detect activity in a space.

About Ivani

Ivani is the world leader in creating scalable Wireless Network Sensing technology solutions applicable to the full range of wireless protocols. Ivani's patented sensify® technology deploys as a software update, enabling advanced occupancy sensing capabilities on IoT devices.

SOURCE Ivani