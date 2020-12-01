Ivanti Acquires MobileIron and Pulse Secure to Deliver Intelligent and Secure Experiences Across All Devices in the Everywhere Enterprise

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, Inc., which automates IT and security operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, announced it has closed the acquisitions of MobileIron, a leading provider of mobile-centric unified endpoint management solutions, and Pulse Secure LLC, a leading provider of secure access and mobile security solutions. This business combination further solidifies Ivanti, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and TA Associates, as a global market leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Zero Trust Security, and IT Service Management (ITSM).

"We are excited to welcome the MobileIron and Pulse Secure teams into the Ivanti family," said Jim Schaper, Ivanti Chairman and CEO. "Our intelligent experience platform will power business through hyper-automation and secure connections on every device, for any user, wherever and however they work. This enables our customers to collaborate and innovate more freely, while reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing employee experiences. We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us, and I'm very excited for the future."

By bringing MobileIron and Pulse Secure into the Ivanti portfolio, organizations will be able to proactively and autonomously self-heal, self-secure, and self-service devices in the everywhere enterprise – in which employees, IT infrastructures, and customers are everywhere – and deliver better user experiences and outcomes. Through zero trust security and contextual automation, Ivanti's solutions will make IT connections smarter and more secure across remote infrastructure, devices, and people. Ivanti is uniquely positioned to provide a comprehensive level of end-to-end coverage on every device.

Customers will benefit from real-time intelligence into the health, security, and performance of all devices from cloud to edge, enabling them to proactively detect and remediate vulnerabilities before they impact the business. Customers will be able to discover and manage devices, implement secure zero trust access with contextual automation, and deliver personalized employee experiences – improving productivity with better operational speed, cost, and quality of service.

Transaction Highlights

Under the terms of the agreement with MobileIron, Ivanti acquired all outstanding shares of MobileIron common stock for a total value of approximately $872 million . MobileIron stockholders received $7.05 in cash per share, representing a 27% premium to the unaffected closing stock price as of September 24, 2020 .

. MobileIron stockholders received in cash per share, representing a 27% premium to the unaffected closing stock price as of . MobileIron shareholders approved the acquisition at a special stockholder meeting on November 24, 2020 . Over 91% of the voted shares were in favor of the acquisition.

. Over 91% of the voted shares were in favor of the acquisition. Pulse Secure was acquired from affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC. The terms of the Pulse Secure transaction were not disclosed.

About Ivanti

Ivanti is redefining enterprise security with the industry's first intelligent experience platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure across remote infrastructure, devices, and people through automation. From PCs and mobile devices to virtual desktop infrastructure and the data center, Ivanti discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge in the everywhere enterprise -- while delivering personalized employee experiences. In the everywhere enterprise, corporate data flows freely across devices and servers, empowering workers to be productive wherever and however they work. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

