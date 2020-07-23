Ivanti and Intel Enter Strategic Partnership to Offer Self-Healing of Endpoints for Remote Workers with Ivanti Neurons and the Intel vPro® Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, and Intel announced a new strategic partnership to offer Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) with self-healing capabilities for the next generation workforce. As a result of the alliance, Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA) now integrates with the Ivanti Neurons™ hyper-automation platform, that enables IT organizations to self-heal and self-secure with Intel vPro® platform-based devices both inside and outside the corporate firewall.

"Together, Ivanti and Intel are delivering unparalleled endpoint management for devices using the Intel vPro® platform for on-premises and cloud-based endpoint remote management – integrated with hyper-automation bots on the Ivanti Neurons Platform," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti®. "As remote becomes the next normal, auto-healing, securing and servicing endpoints and edge devices becomes a key priority for organizations. With Ivanti Neurons, organizations supporting Intel vPro platform-powered devices can gain a 360-degree view of users, devices, and applications and auto-remediate performance, security, configuration issues."

"By partnering with Ivanti, Intel continues to expand our industry-leading technologies that support our joint customers to manage a remote workforce and edge devices. Using the Intel vPro® platform will provide in band and out of band endpoint management via the cloud. The Ivanti DaaS solution, along with the built for business Intel vPro platform is perfect for driving customer value for the next generation workforce. Together we are providing unparalleled technologies, performance and enhanced security for DaaS," said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms.

Ivanti Neurons, announced earlier this week, transforms the way IT gets work done. Powered with hyper-automation capabilities, it delivers Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, Ivanti Neurons for Edge Intelligence, Ivanti Neurons for Healing and Ivanti Neurons Workspace. Ivanti Neurons empowers organizations to self-heal, self-secure and self-service from the cloud to the edge with efficiency, accuracy, speed and out-of-the-box automation content for unprecedented IT productivity.

With the integration of Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant, Ivanti Neurons provides enhanced remote management for on-premise and cloud-based endpoints. Ivanti Neurons can take remote actions on Intel vPro platform-based devices such as powering-on a device, restarting a device, setting wakeup times, and controlling a system even during OS failure, and repairing devices at scale.

To learn more about the Intel Endpoint Management Assistant integration with Ivanti Neurons for Intel vPro platform-based devices, please visit: www.ivanti.com.

