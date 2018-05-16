Ivanti Announces 2018 Partner of the Year Awards, Americas from Interchange18 Dallas

"Ivanti is pleased to honor the success and passion of its partners as they deliver on our vision to break down IT silos and unify IT through increased visibility and automated processes," said Reza Parsia, Vice President of Channel Sales, Ivanti. "Our Partners of the Year have made significant contributions to our business growth and provide impressive passion and expertise to our mutual customers."

The 2018 Ivanti Partner of the Year Awards, Americas, are as follows:

"CDW is thrilled to be named the Ivanti NSP Partner of the Year," said Dawn Lodewyck, Category Manager – Software Solutions & Analytics, CDW.

"We are very excited about this award and about the future of our partnership with Ivanti," said Ryan Arthur, Director of Sales, Flycast Partners. "We are appreciative of the recognition as New Partner of the Year and look forward to building our mutual success in the coming years."

The Ivanti Partner Program, which was enhanced earlier this year with expanded enablement resources for diverse partner types, features programs for managed service providers (MSPs), expert solution providers (ESPs) and national sales providers (NSPs), alliance partners and distribution partners.

For more information on the Ivanti Partner Program visit https://www.ivanti.com/en-US/partners.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2018, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivanti-announces-2018-partner-of-the-year-awards-americas-from-interchange18-dallas-300649491.html

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

https://www.ivanti.com

