Ivanti Announces New Cloud AI-Powered Hub and Bot App for Service Management

"With AI-powered consumer solutions such as Siri and Alexa permeating our lives, users in today's digital business have high expectations when it comes to computing self-service," said Ian Aitchison, Senior Product Director, Ivanti. "With the release of our innovative Hub and Bot app, we're delivering a game-changing self-service experience for the modern business-user, with conversational and interactive self-service options that put action and answers right into the hands of users, in the way they want them."

The Ivanti Hub offers an intelligent, local support presence for employees to get help, find information, and manage their assets, all powered by AI and automation. Users can simply interact with the local app to perform common actions such as creating a support ticket, requesting from a catalog, searching for knowledge or installing a new application. There is no longer a need to find a self-service portal or complete complex forms.

With the Ivanti Bot, users interact with conversational AI inside the Hub, typing or speaking, to drive automated self-service fulfillment activities. The Ivanti Hub and Bot app is available for Windows and Mac systems, iPhone and Android mobile devices.

"Gartner has predicted that by 2020, 25% of customer service and support operations will integrate VSA technology across engagement channels, up from less than 2% in 2015. We are already seeing very good progress with developments in virtual support agents (VSAs). VSAs typically are virtual assistants that provide support to the IT service management process alongside the IT service desk. They provide information to common questions and also have chatbotlike features."1

Ivanti Service Manager: Help Desk Essentials, released today, provides pre-built and instantly available help desk capabilities from the cloud. It is a pre-packaged offering, based on Ivanti's proven service management solution. It is also well-suited for those needing to get up and running quickly, for example, to replace an existing ITSM tool before the cloud service is cut, or where a rapid time to live operation is critical for business success. This cloud-based service management solution delivers incident management, request, self-service, catalog and knowledge management combined with workflow and automation capabilities for the efficient response that makes users happier and more productive, whilst reducing cost of ownership and time to value.

Ivanti Hub and Bot app is available now for users of Ivanti Service Manager: Help Desk Essentials, and will extend to all Ivanti Service Manager Cloud customers across 2018. For more information visit: https://www.ivanti.com/solutions/it-service-management.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

