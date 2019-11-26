Ivanti Announces Sponsorship for AWS re:Invent 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti , the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, announced it will be making its first-ever appearance as a bronze sponsor and exhibitor at AWS re:Invent 2019, a learning conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the global cloud computing community, happening December 2-6, 2019 in Las Vegas. Ivanti also announced it is evaluating Amazon Aurora as a cloud-based relational database option to further the agility, availability and scalability for Ivanti cloud-delivered products.

"As more and more Ivanti customers migrate critical workloads to the cloud, we're facilitating and accelerating their journey for service management on Amazon Web Services (AWS)," said Jared Neilsen, senior director of engineering, Ivanti. "While we're still early on in our planning process, we've already seen many advantages of Amazon Aurora and we're excited to see how it will impact the performance, reliability and scalability of our Ivanti cloud-based products."

Amazon Aurora is a MySQL and PostgreSQL-compatible relational database built for the cloud, that combines the performance and availability of traditional enterprise databases with the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of open source databases. Amazon Aurora is up to five times faster than standard MySQL databases and three times faster than standard PostgreSQL databases. It provides the security, availability, and reliability of commercial databases at 1/10th the cost. Amazon Aurora is fully managed by Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), which automates time-consuming administration tasks like hardware provisioning, database setup, patching, and backups. Amazon Aurora features a distributed, fault-tolerant, self-healing storage system that auto-scales up to 64TB per database instance. It delivers high performance and availability with up to 15 low-latency read replicas, point-in-time recovery, continuous backup to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and replication across three Availability Zones (AZs).

To learn more, visit Ivanti in booth #3133 during AWS re:Invent 2019, December 2-6, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

