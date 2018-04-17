Ivanti Awarded Three Cyber Defense Magazine 2018 InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2018

"In today's climate of growing cyber risk, it's vital that organizations take a unified view of their security posture to protect users, their systems, and critical IT resources with multiple layers of defense," said Phil Richards, Chief Security Officer, Ivanti. "At Ivanti, we're helping to unify the security process with technologies that span the detection, prevention, and response spectrum so organizations may remain secure. We're honored to be recognized with 2018 InfoSec awards in three categories for our accomplishments."

"With Cybercrime continuing to gain momentum, surpassing global drug crime last year and reaching over $600B in theft and damages, we are proud to see Ivanti as an award-winning innovator, and leader, across three categories, offering a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Richards, named "Leader" in the CISO of the Year category, has led multiple organizations to clean PCI DSS and SSAE SOC2 compliance certifications. At Ivanti, he has implemented comprehensive risk assessment and remediation practices, and has initiated the FedRAMP certification process, improving the company's risk profile and transforming organizational security by unifying processes and strategies across diverse departments.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager and Ivanti Endpoint Security for Endpoint Manager, named "Leader" in the Vulnerability Management category, automate device isolation and remediation to further operationalize a defense-in-depth security strategy. The solution's integrated console and workflows enable actions and policies to be applied to any mix of device types, enhancing security response and remediation. For more information visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/endpoint-manager.

Ivanti Identity Director, named "Most Innovative" in the Identity and Access Management category, provides an attribute-based approach to identity and access with automated provisioning, workflows, and self-service. The right levels of access are delivered based on their identity, enabling users to continue to be productive, while the business remains secure. For more information visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/identity-director.

The 2018 InfoSec Awards winners were selected from among nearly 3,000 companies across the globe. For more information and a complete list of winners visit: http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

Ivanti will be showcasing these award-winning solutions and more during RSA Conference 2018, booth #215.

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

