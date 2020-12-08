Ivanti, Backed by Clearlake Capital and TA Associates, Closes Strategic Acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure

By bringing MobileIron and Pulse Secure into the Ivanti portfolio, customers will be able to proactively and autonomously self-heal, self-secure, and self-service devices in the everywhere enterprise – in which employees, IT infrastructures, and customers are everywhere – and deliver better user experiences and outcomes. Through zero trust security and contextual automation, Ivanti's solutions will make IT connections smarter and more secure across remote infrastructure, devices, and people. Ivanti is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive end-to-end coverage on every device.

"We are excited to welcome the MobileIron and Pulse Secure teams into the Ivanti family," said Jim Schaper, Ivanti Chairman and CEO. "Our intelligent experience platform will power business through hyper-automation and secure connections on every device, for any user, wherever and however they work. This enables our customers to collaborate and innovate more freely, while reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing employee experiences. We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us, and I'm very excited for the future."

"The acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure are a pivotal step in Ivanti's evolution that will solidify its market leading position and scale in the unified endpoint management, enterprise services management and security space, which makes us very excited about the future prospects of the company," said Behdad Eghbali, Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, of Clearlake. "We welcome the MobileIron and Pulse Secure teams to the Ivanti family and look forward to continue working with the combined company to drive accelerated growth."

"The strategic acquisitions by Ivanti have enhanced its position as a truly scaled software provider with a comprehensive set of mission-critical solutions that are increasingly important in the current digital world. We believe Ivanti's scale, breadth of solutions, and resources will enable it to drive accelerated organic growth as it delivers end-to-end coverage on every device," said Hythem El-Nazer and Harry Taylor, Managing Directors of TA Associates. "We continue to be excited about the market opportunity for Ivanti and have full confidence in Jim Schaper and his team's ability to take the company to the next level of growth."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ivanti acquired all outstanding shares of MobileIron common stock for a total value of approximately $872 million. MobileIron stockholders received $7.05 in cash per share, representing a 27% premium to the unaffected closing stock price as of September 24, 2020. MobileIron shareholders approved the acquisition at a special stockholder meeting on November 24, 2020.

Pulse Secure was acquired from affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC. The terms of the Pulse Secure transaction were not disclosed.

