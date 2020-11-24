Ivanti Delivers Automation Between Service Management and SecOps on Ivanti Neurons Platform for Improving Overall Security Posture

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from the datacenter to endpoint to cloud, announces enhanced capabilities for its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) portfolio, including Ivanti Neurons™ for Spend Intelligence and integrated automations with SecOps on the Ivanti Neurons hyper-automation platform. Ivanti® ESM solutions accelerate the self-healing and self-securing of devices while delivering rightsized and personalized service and asset management experiences, anytime, anywhere.

"IT and security operations teams require greater flexibility and scalability as they rapidly mobilize to manage and support today's remote and hybrid workforce," said Simon Geddes, senior director of product management, Ivanti. "By delivering integrated automation, Ivanti is enabling a frictionless experience between Service Management and SecOps."

Ivanti Service Manager delivers proactive, predictive and personalized service experiences for IT and other lines of business including HR and Facilities. When combined with Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence and automations for SecOps, the solution provides instant insights into an organization's software and application spend and further maximizes security posture. Demonstrating its leadership in the IT service management (ITSM) market, Ivanti was positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools1. Ivanti Service Manager also received the highest score in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools2 Intermediate-Maturity I&O Use Case and was the only vendor to be listed in the highest three across all four use cases.

New capabilities across the Ivanti ESM portfolio include:

Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence. Providing insights into an organization's software landscape and application spend for on-premises, cloud and edge environments, Ivanti Asset Manager combined with Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence provides a detailed analysis of usage, license types, purchases, subscriptions, renewals and instances – within minutes – for effective usage tracking and spend management.

Providing insights into an organization's software landscape and application spend for on-premises, cloud and edge environments, Ivanti Asset Manager combined with Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence provides a detailed analysis of usage, license types, purchases, subscriptions, renewals and instances – within minutes – for effective usage tracking and spend management. Automations for SecOps. Featuring new automations and integration, the solution improves governance and compliance, security incident management, and an organization's overall security posture and responsiveness.

Automations for SecOps and Ivanti Neurons for Spend Intelligence are available now. To further enhance IT outcomes, these solutions may be used with the Ivanti Neurons platform which features hyper-automation bots to self-heal and self-secure devices and provide proactive support for better user experiences.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools," Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Mark Cleary, October 6, 2020.

2 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools," Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Mark Cleary, October 7, 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

https://www.ivanti.com

