Ivanti Delivers Logons Up to 10 Times Faster and Dramatically Smooths Windows 10 Migrations

Providing user-centric, contextual control of Windows desktops, Environment Manager Policy simplifies management, makes users more productive, and improves user experience by enabling IT to control every aspect of the desktop at a highly granular level. The solution replaces logon scripts and GPOs, which are traditionally difficult to manage, limited in flexibility, and often cause frustratingly slow desktop logons for users. The result is flexible endpoint policy control and management for an easy-to-administer user workspace that is available within seconds.

"Before we deployed Ivanti, we were nearing 1,000 group policies for our old Active Directory domain," said Mike Braid, Infrastructure Engineering Lead, Auto Trader. "The logon scripts were about 2,500 lines. You can imagine the complexity of deployment and testing in that environment. If a user's desktop failed, it would be a full day to get that user back up. That's a full day of downtime. Now with Citrix XenDesktop and Ivanti, they're back up in probably 30 seconds—with no intervention from IT."

Ivanti Environment Manager Policy is also an ideal solution for enabling faster migration to Windows 10, especially if used in conjunction with other solutions from Ivanti. Providing an effortless migration of users' personal settings to new Windows 10 desktops, the solution extracts and moves user settings and files between Windows versions fluidly, to keep the user experience consistent and productive. It also leverages Ivanti Xtraction to provide a dashboard showing progress across all endpoints and can integrate with Ivanti Endpoint Manager, powered by Landesk, for a complete OS and application deployment solution.

"The migration from Windows 7 to Windows 10 is fraught with complexities and architectural challenges, all with the daunting task of keeping the user experience both familiar and productive," said Jon Rolls, Vice President, User Workspace Management, Ivanti. "Using our Migration Accelerator for Windows 10, we're helping organizations migrate not only the operating system and applications but also the user's data and personalization settings, so their experience is very similar, and service desk calls are kept to a minimum. Once migrated, the Migration Accelerator will continue to enable a consistent user experience during the semi-annual Windows 10 updates that come with Microsoft's Windows-as-a-Service strategy."

Ivanti Environment Manager Policy empowers users with a faster logon experience and frees IT from dependence on GPOs and logon scripts. Key features include:

Multi-threaded processing of logon actions simultaneously

A Contextual engine targets policy settings at any combination of user and desktop attributes

Easy transition for Group Policy retirement with seamless ADM/ADMX template imports

Extensive search and filtering capabilities for easy ongoing maintenance

Ivanti Environment Manager Policy and the Ivanti Migration Accelerator for Windows 10 are available now. For more information visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/environment-manager-policy or visit this blog. To download the Ivanti Migration Accelerator for Windows 10 visit: https://marketplace.ivanticloud.com/packages/Windows10Accelerator or learn more in this blog.

