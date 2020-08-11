Ivanti Enhances Employee Experience with Biometric Authentication, Self-Service Automation Bots and Automated Asset Discovery in New Service and Asset Management Releases

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, today announced enhanced capabilities for the Ivanti® Enterprise Service Management portfolio, which includes service management, asset management and automation solutions. The new releases give service desks greater visibility, in real time, to actionable information across their device estate to improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency of services delivered. This leads to better outcomes and can resolve up to 80% of issues before users report them through the use of automation bots.

Leveraging Ivanti Neurons™, announced last month, Ivanti continues to transform how the service desk gets work done by adding hyper-automation bots to self-heal and self-secure devices and provide proactive support for better user experiences.

"Today's users, whether working remote or in the office, expect a personal and immediate resolution for issues impacting their ability to remain productive," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. "The combination of Ivanti Enterprise Service Management with Ivanti Neurons augments service desk analysts with automation bots that detect and resolve issues and security vulnerabilities proactively, predictably, and autonomously. This is one of the ways we transform service desk operations and enable significantly better user experiences and outcomes."

New enhancements in the Ivanti Enterprise Service Management 2020.2 releases include:

Automatic Asset Discovery and population of Asset Management and Configuration Management Databases, providing accurate and actionable asset information at the fraction of cost, effort and time.

and population of Asset Management and Configuration Management Databases, providing accurate and actionable asset information at the fraction of cost, effort and time. Biometric Authentication and push notification enhancements to mobile applications.

and push notification enhancements to mobile applications. Integrated Self-Service Chat for internet browsers and mobile applications.

for internet browsers and mobile applications. Extended Out-of-the-Box Content for Facilities Management, adding to HR, and other department use cases beyond IT, providing automated workflows to reduce manual steps for processes across the entire enterprise.

for Facilities Management, adding to HR, and other department use cases beyond IT, providing automated workflows to reduce manual steps for processes across the entire enterprise. Automation Connectors to the Epic EMR (Electronic Medical Record) software application and IBM environments to further improve efficiency and quality of end-to-end processes.

"With Ivanti, virtually every department in the University now has access to a dedicated staff knowledgebase—HR, Facilities, Legal, Faculty, Student Service teams, Marketing teams, etc. It's allowed us to move ahead very, very quickly and demonstrate the reasons why we wanted to track and manage remote devices without staff needing to be connected to a VPN," said Naomi Lutvey, Director of Client Services for ICT Services within the Enterprise Services Division, University of Southern Queensland (USQ). "It's configurable. I can't emphasize that enough. There is no coding—it's all configuration. And the flexibility which that has allowed us is enormous."

Ivanti Service Manager 2020.2, Ivanti Asset Manager 2020.2, Ivanti Automation 2020.2, and Ivanti Neurons are available now. For more information, stop by the Ivanti booth at the HDI Support World virtual conference, August 11 – 12, or visit: www.ivanti.com/solutions/enterprise-service-management.

Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2020, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

http://www.ivanti.com

