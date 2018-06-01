Ivanti Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Strategic Growth

As President and COO, Sorensen will provide leadership and guidance for Ivanti's internal operations including G&A, information technology, and customer success teams. As CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daly will focus directly on Ivanti's business strategy, innovation, product direction and potential acquisition opportunities.

"Ivanti has seen significant success in technology innovation, operational scale and sales execution since the unveiling of our new brand in January 2017. But there is still much work to be done as we focus on the most efficient ways to deliver the products that will help our customers unify IT," said Daly. "Adding Scott to the team gives us the additional expertise and insight to drive ongoing financial and operational alignment for the company as we reach the next stage of operational maturity and sustained growth."

Sorensen joins Ivanti from Sorenson Holdings where he was Chief Executive Officer, having previously served as COO and CFO. Scott was also a member of the Board of Directors. Sorenson Holdings is the leading provider of assistive communication products and services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Scott also worked in leadership roles at companies such as Hillebrand, Huntsman, Westinghouse/CBS, and McKinsey & Company. Sorensen has an undergraduate degree from the University of Utah in Accounting and holds a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

"Ivanti is leading the industry with innovative products to help customers more quickly respond to users, comply with regulations, and secure their organizations by unifying IT," said Sorensen. "I was intrigued by the culture, the people, and the openness at Ivanti. There's really incredible intellectual capacity and talent within the organization and I'm excited to be here during this transformational time."

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2018, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

