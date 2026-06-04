Ivanti Finds System of Record Unlocks AI Value & Breaks Down Silos: 57% Report Improved Information Sharing Across IT and Security

And, Nearly Half of IT Operations Will be Automated by AI Within 18 Months

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company, announced a new global research report, Scaling AI in IT Operations: The Path to Maturity in 2026, which surveyed 3,900 employees — including 1,500 IT professionals — across six countries. The report reveals that while AI has become a core operational dependency for modern IT organizations, governance and accountability have not kept pace, introducing growing risk as automation accelerates.

IT organizations are moving quickly to adopt AI in response to mounting pressure for efficiency, resilience and scale. What started as experimentation has become widespread deployment, often faster than organizations can adapt their governance models, operating structures and accountability frameworks. As AI becomes embedded in the operational core of IT, this growing gap between adoption and oversight is emerging as a growing challenge.

"Deploying AI is no longer the hard part. The real challenge is scaling it responsibly," said Brooke Johnson, Chief Legal Counsel, SVP HR and Security at Ivanti. "If governance is treated as a blocker, organizations will fall behind. The ones that succeed are those that build it directly into how their platforms and teams work every day. When automation is paired with strong governance, clear accountability and thoughtful workforce redesign, that's when AI's real value shows up."

Ivanti's research shows that organizations with higher AI maturity consistently outperform early experimenters, not only in operational efficiency but also in confidence, consistency and resilience. As AI usage expands, organizations with advanced maturity report stronger proactive issue detection, greater productivity gains and clearer paths for workforce evolution.

"We've experienced this shift firsthand through our Customer Zero approach," said Tony Miller, Vice President, Enterprise Services at Ivanti. "As we've expanded our own use of AI, trust and confidence grew alongside results. The more intentional you are about how AI is governed and integrated, the more value it delivers. AI can absolutely transform IT operations, but only when it's built into a system people trust to make decisions at scale."

Key findings from the research include:

AI has moved beyond experimentation: More than half (56%) of organizations now deploy AI broadly across multiple IT workflows or at business‑critical scale, while just 2% report no AI use at all. Nearly 72% of IT organizations have already created dedicated AI roles or teams, and another 13% plan to do so.



The shift from reactive to autonomous endpoint management is underway : Mature organizations are using AI not just to detect endpoint issues, but to resolve them autonomously — automatically restarting services, isolating risky devices and applying patches without human intervention. 46% of IT professionals already use AI to automate patch deployment, and another 45% plan to within the next 24 months.



System of Record is unlocking AI value and breaking down silos: More than half of IT professionals say AI is helping teams share knowledge more effectively, breaking down long-standing communication barriers. Notably, 50% have moved beyond collaboration to create joint workflows that span multiple teams. 53% report that data is easier to share, improving access to the information teams need to operate.



Governance is lagging behind adoption: While 85% of IT professionals report having AI policies or oversight mechanisms in place, only 42% say accountability for AI decisions is actually clear, and just 24% say AI policies are followed very consistently in day‑to‑day work. 68% of IT professionals have personally seen AI generate hallucinations with potential operational impact, underscoring how unreliable outputs can introduce real business risk when governance, validation and trusted data foundations are not in place. In fact, nearly a quarter of IT professionals cite data challenges as the biggest barrier to AI deployment. And nearly a third of the most mature IT organizations are still operating without fully embedded governance.



A clear AI maturity divide is emerging: IT professionals at AI‑mature organizations save an average of 6 hours per week, double the 3 hours saved at organizations with the lowest levels of AI adoption. AI-mature organizations are nearly twice as likely to resolve issues before employees are affected. 54% of IT professionals at organizations where AI is business-critical say it makes their work faster and better, more than double the rate among early experimenters (24%). Nearly 9 in 10 IT professionals at scaled organizations say AI frequently helps detect or resolve issues before employees are impacted, compared to 4 in 10 at early experimentation organizations.



The report's findings paint a clear picture of a widening maturity divide: organizations that scale AI effectively are achieving fundamentally different outcomes than those still experimenting. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday IT workflows, governance will determine whether autonomous operations become an advantage or a liability.

According to previous Ivanti research, nearly 90% say siloed data negatively affects IT operations, which means that fragmented data limits the accuracy and scalability of AI in organizations. Without consistent, trusted data, organizations cannot establish a reliable foundation for AI. Ivanti enables this responsible path forward with Autonomous Endpoint Management, powered by the Ivanti Neurons platform, offering a unified system of record across IT and security to give organizations the visibility and control required to scale AI with confidence.

For more information about Ivanti's research and actionable strategies from experts please visit: Scaling AI in IT Operations: The Path to Maturity in 2026

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform helps ensure consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Ivanti follows "Secure by Design" principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers' needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

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