Ivanti Focuses on the Power of Unified IT and Showcases New Innovations during Ivanti Interchange18

"I'm not sure I can remember a time when changes in IT were happening this fast. Today you're competing against access to the internet and a credit card. It's not a fair fight - but it's also not very secure. We've got a responsibility to help users be their most productive but at the same time protect the business. And good luck finding the right people to help. Technical staff is hard to find and hard to keep," said Steve Morton, CMO at Ivanti. "At Interchange, we'll talk about how to automate the stuff that can be automated, keep your people focused on the things that drive your business and break down the barriers that exist in a lot of IT orgs today."

In addition to offering a deep range of educational and informational sessions across nine tracks during the event, Interchange18 will also feature:

The Ivanti Innovation Labs Showcase . Attendees will view exclusive technology previews of the new endpoint security innovations, "Ivanti Pulse" and "Ivanti Flow." Pulse will provide real-time discovery of endpoints for security incident detection and real-time response. Flow will provide a cloud-based collection of historic endpoint event data for performance analysis and troubleshooting. Both technologies are among the initial innovations to result from the new Ivanti Innovation Lab, a global innovation incubator established to source new technologies and capabilities throughout the Ivanti product portfolio.

Closing Keynote with Pablos Holman . A futurist, inventor and notorious hacker with a unique view into breaking and building new technologies, Pablos Holman will be featured as the event's closing keynote. He will share his distinctly unique views on how to solve the world's problems through technology innovation. His contributions have helped to shape the vision for the future of urban transportation, entertainment, education, healthcare, food delivery, sensor networks, payment systems and cloud computing and he has entertained audiences at world-renowned technology summits, including the World Economic Forum at Davos .

Ivanti Interchange18 Dallas will be held at the Hilton Anatole, May 14-17. The event will also be held in Madrid, Spain, June 12-14 at the Marriott Auditorium. For more information visit: https://interchange.ivanti.com.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world.

