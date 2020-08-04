Ivanti Integrates Ivanti Neurons Platform with Splunk Security Operations Suite to Further Enable the Self-Healing Autonomous Edge

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, today announced that the Ivanti Neurons™ Platform now integrates with the Splunk Security Operations Suite. Together, the solution enables organizations to realize an autonomous edge, which offers hyper-automated self-healing, self-securing and self-service capabilities. The solution is enabled by Ivanti's integrations with Splunk Enterprise Security (SIEM) and Splunk Phantom (SOAR), two core components of the Splunk suite.

Ivanti Neurons integrates with the Splunk Security Operations Suite to allow for automated workflow from the endpoint into Splunk for analytics, correlation and response, culminating in automatic ticket creation in Ivanti® Service Manager. The end-to-end workflow also automates the discovery, security and servicing of endpoints by leveraging data analytics and correlations from Splunk Enterprise Security with Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager. The Ivanti Service Manager App for Splunk provides dashboard visualizations to discover insight into incidents, problems, tasks, change requests and configurable items.

"With the explosive growth of endpoints, edge devices and remote workers, IT operations and security teams need to apply advanced automation to improve workflow, auto-remediate security issues and enhance the remote user experience," said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. "By integrating the hyper-automated Ivanti Neurons platform with Splunk Security Operations Suite, we are taking a big step towards enabling truly self-healing autonomous edge so that enterprises can increase speed and accuracy of services delivered to end users."

The Ivanti Neurons integration with the Splunk Security Operations Suite automates the discovery, management and security of broadly heterogeneous endpoint environments. Triggered alerts for endpoint events are analyzed, correlated with other security data and visualized in Splunk Enterprise Security. Prioritized endpoint events are automatically passed on to Splunk Phantom for enhancement and the automated generation of enriched remediation tickets in Ivanti Service Manager. This enables teams to fully automate the discovery, monitoring and servicing of a broad array of traditional and modern endpoints.

This Ivanti Neurons integration with the Splunk Security Operations Suite is available now for customers licensed on both solutions. Announced last month, Ivanti Neurons converges service management, endpoint management and security through a hyper-automation platform that lowers the cost, risk and complexity of delivering IT services, support and security while improving the user experience. For more information, visit: www.ivanti.com/neurons.

About Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2020, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

https://www.ivanti.com

